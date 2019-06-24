

Sweden proved a tricky opponent for the United States in the final match of the group stage and should pose an even larger challenge for Canada, which took an influx of youth (three 18-year-olds and two 20-year-olds) into the tournament.

The Swedes tried to drop back on defense and counterattack against the Americans, and came away with some pretty good scoring chances, too. Against Canada, they’ll have a more equal share of the ball and will be able to push more numbers forward. Kosovare Asllani likes making runs in from her midfield position. Fridolina Rolfo, who entered as a second-half substitute against the U.S., may earn a start as another goal-scoring threat.

But the two goals Sweden conceded to the Americans were relatively soft: off a corner that caused confusion in the back line and via a routine shot from inside the box that somehow surprised both defender and keeper. That’s extra incentive for Canada to push the pace in the attacking half, especially with world-class finishers Christine Sinclair and Jessie Fleming each already having netted a goal this tournament.

Sinclair, 36, has 182 career goals in international play, two short of matching Abby Wambach of the United States for the all-time record.

Even though knockout-stage matches tend to have a defensive bent, the best defense in this game could be a good offense.

