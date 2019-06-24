

Medical personnel tend to a fan who was hit by a foul ball off the bat of the Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Another fan has been hit by a foul ball at an MLB game, this time during Sunday’s game between the Dodgers and Rockies in Los Angeles.

In the bottom of the first inning, a foul ball off the bat of Dodgers right fielder Cody Bellinger hit a female fan in the head. She was sitting four rows up from the field along the first base side of the diamond, just beyond the protective netting that stretches to the end of each dugout at Dodgers Stadium.

Here’s a “Good Morning America” clip that shows Bellinger’s immediate concern.

The unnamed fan stayed in her seat with an ice pack applied to her forehead for about 15 minutes before she was taken to the hospital for precautionary tests. She was alert and answering questions, the Associated Press reports, and Bellinger went over to check on her between innings.

He talked about the incident with reporters after the game, first answering a question about a 14-year-old female fan who ran onto the field to hug him in the eighth inning.

“It was weird, it was the first time that I think I’ve actually hit a fan,” Bellinger said. “I saw it literally hit her face, so it was tough.”

Last August, a 79-year-old fan named Linda Goldbloom died four days after getting hit by a foul ball at Dodger Stadium. The ball went over the netting behind home plate and struck Goldbloom in the head. She was the first fan killed by a batted ball at an MLB stadium in nearly 50 years.

On May 29, a 4-year-old fan was struck by a foul ball during a game between the Cubs and Astros in Houston, sparking more debate about protective netting at baseball stadiums. Each team has netting that extends at least to the end of both dugouts, and some teams have planned more extensive protection. The Nationals announced last week that they will extend their netting nearly to the foul poles, installing 315 feet of additional netting over the all-star Break. The White Sox have announced similar plans, and the Rangers say they will have extended netting in place when their new stadium opens next year. The Tigers already have netting that extends well past the dugouts.

Bellinger seems to think extended netting should be in place at every MLB stadium.

“I would assume that that would be a smart decision, just to protect those people in the front row,” he said.

