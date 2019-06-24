

Nick Zumwalt shows off his Mobile Nats Tracker. (Nick Zumwalt)

Nick Zumwalt was waiting for his iced coffee in the drive-through lane at a McDonald’s in Stafford last Wednesday when it happened again. The driver in the car behind him snapped a photo of his Natitude.

“When I’m at a red light, I’ll always glance in my rearview mirror, and I’d say maybe 50 percent of the time I start seeing a phone slowly creep up over the steering wheel,” Zumwalt said in a phone interview.

Zumwalt got a vanity Nationals license plate three years ago. It reads WIN2DAY, and the first letter is curly, but that’s not the only reason fellow drivers regularly reach for their phones when they pull behind his 2004 Chrysler Sebring.

[Trevor Rosenthal never found himself, and now both he and the Nationals can move on]

Before last season, Zumwalt debuted his “Mobile Nats Tracker,” a red custom magnet affixed above his bumper. It features spaces for Zumwalt to write in the result of the Nationals’ previous game, their record and standing in the National League East, and their next opponent, including the time of the first pitch. Zumwalt, who owns a video productions company, designed the magnet himself and had it printed at a local shop.

Every morning during the baseball season, Zumwalt, 36, opens the MLB app on his phone, pulls out the dry-erase marker he keeps in a Ziploc bag in the back of his car and updates the tracker before heading to work. Sometimes, he’ll let his kids, ages 6 and 8, fill in the information. He said his wife “tolerates it.”

“If you don’t really follow the Nationals or follow baseball, I just thought it would be neat to pull up behind someone and get an instant idea of how the Nationals are doing, what their record is, who they’re playing next,” Zumwalt said. “If you want to catch the game that night, you can. I thought it was a good way to get the word out and help spread Nats fever.”

The “Mobile Nats Tracker” also includes Zumwalt’s Twitter handle, but as of last Wednesday morning, his @NickZNats account had fewer than 10 followers. Shortly after Zumwalt finished his iced coffee, he started receiving a barrage of notifications on his phone.

It turned out the person behind him in the McDonald’s drive-through had posted his photo of Zumwalt’s tracker on the Nationals subreddit. The title of the post: “I was behind this guy today.”



(Reddit user Caldwellbn)

Commenters on the post loved the tracker.

“Poor guy only has 7 Twitter followers,” one Nationals fan wrote. “With that kind of dedication, he deserves more!”

After several people on Twitter alerted Zumwalt that his tracker was a hit on the Nationals subreddit, he created a Reddit account to thank his new online friends for their support.

By Monday morning, Zumwalt had more than 150 Twitter followers. He dutifully updated the tracker with Sunday’s result — a 4-3 loss to the Braves in 10 innings — and wrote “OFF DAY” in the space for Monday’s game.

When it’s time for Zumwalt to get a new car, he said he’s considering replacing the tracker magnet with a permanent wrapper. He suggested the next version of the tracker will display even more information, such as the Nationals’ winning percentage or even the team’s WHIP.

“I’ve had a lot of fun with it,” Zumwalt said.

It’s time for the Boys of ☀️ to get an off day after going 4-2 against the two teams sitting atop the NL East ⚾️ #Nats #Natitude #OnePursuit pic.twitter.com/oWrLuiPAha — NickZNats! (@nickznats) June 24, 2019

Read more on the Nationals:

Max Scherzer is the greatest free agent signing in D.C. sports history

Nationals ‘Night Out’ provided the ‘perfect setup’ for a surprise marriage proposal

Max Scherzer has been a $210 million steal for the Nationals

Nationals to extend protective netting almost all the way to foul poles