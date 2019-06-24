

Nationals closer Sean Doolittle excels by throwing a four-seam fastball more than 90 percent of the time. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The Washington Nationals’ bullpen still has a long way to go, and faltered in back-to-back losses Saturday and Sunday, but the Nationals need improved relievers to have any chance of making something out of this season. Across the past week, we’ve taken a look at those seven relievers — some clicking, some not, some closer to figuring it out than others — by zeroing in on one each morning. We touched on right-handers Tanner Rainey, Wander Suero and Javy Guerra, left-handers Matt Grace and Tony Sipp, and the now-released Trevor Rosenthal. Here’s our series finale on all-star closer Sean Doolittle:

Thousands of pitches will be thrown this month, then thousands more this year, and so many of them will seem to bear no consequence, no weight, no real meaning at all.

But what if there’s one pitch one of these days — a first-strike fastball, a slider in the dirt, maybe a total mistake — that changes the course of a career? It can happen. Take, for example, a 25-year-old Sean Doolittle, way back in June 2012, trying to impress his manager, the front office, anyone, in just his fifth-ever MLB appearance.

Doolittle was a wide-eyed rookie, a position player-turned-reliever for the Oakland Athletics, and he entered in the seventh to protect a one-run lead against the San Diego Padres. He gave up a leadoff double, struck out the next batter, issued a walk and got another strikeout. Then, with Will Venable in the box, Doolittle came set and squinted at the sign. Catcher Kurt Suzuki wanted a curveball.

So that’s what he threw, leaving it smack in the middle of the plate, and Venable crushed into the right field corner for a go-ahead double. Doolittle soon got out of the jam, the damage already done, and retreated to the Oakland Coliseum’s upstairs weight room to stretch. He figured he was safe there, at least safe to stew over a bad outing alone, but that was interrupted when Billy Beane pushed through the doors and started toward him. Beane, the Athletics’ general manager, was angry.

He never wanted Doolittle to pitch the same again.

“We got in some trouble for that pitch call,” Suzuki recalled, seven years later, of that curveball to Venable. “But that’s when everything changed for him.”

[Nationals option starter Erick Fedde to minors, but more roster decisions loom]

***

Beane’s message was one Doolittle had heard before, and he’d hear again, and he still tells himself all the time: Trust your four-seam fastball.

It may seem counterintuitive, in a craft built on deception and movement, to throw a mostly straight pitch almost all the time. But that’s what Doolittle does, and that’s how he became one of the league’s best relievers, and that’s how he steadied an up-and-down season to anchor a bullpen that needs him at his best.

So far this year, on his way to a 3.13 ERA in 33 appearances, Doolittle has thrown 513 four-seam fastballs, 30 sliders and 19 change-ups. That means he goes fastball close to 92 percent of the time, a career-high rare if it holds for a few more months, and hitters basically know what’s coming. He used to worry about that, stress over it, let it creep into his mind as he stood on the mound. But he’s learned, first from Beane, then from practice, then from years of honing a one-pitch approach, that there are advantages to being predictable.

That’s what began that June afternoon in Oakland, in the first days of Doolittle’s first major league summer, in a way he’ll never forget. And as he works through a trying 2019 — shouldering a heavy workload, studying his mechanical issues, sifting through three blown saves in 19 tries — very little has changed.

“I have to throw my high fastball, I have to believe in it and go back to it again and again,” Doolittle said. “I decided a long time ago that that’s the pitcher I was going to be.”

***

Before Beane confronted Doolittle in the trainer’s room, and before that focused Doolittle’s arsenal around one pitch, Bob Welch was the first to zero in on his fastball.

Welch, a star pitcher throughout the 1980s and ’90s, was working with young Athletics pitchers during fall instructional league in 2011. Doolittle had just turned 25, making him one of the older guys of the bunch, and was experimenting as a pitcher after injuries almost ended his career. He began it as a position player, drafted in the first round in 2004 as a first baseman, using his bat to stand out until his body wouldn’t cooperate. Now he was a long shot left-handed reliever in need of an identity.

That’s when Welch told him his fastball was a “special pitch.” He suggested that Doolittle not worry about throwing a slider or change-up just for the sake of it. Doolittle figured that Welch, an all-star in two decades, a former Cy Young winner, probably knew what he was talking about. But he only took the advice so far until Beane got in his ear.

Doolittle remembers that Beane was heated that day, raising his voice to get the message across, telling Doolittle he was only on the team because of his fastball. Then Beane left, collected himself and came back to have a constructive conversation with the rookie. He explained that there was a wide gap between Doolittle’s fastball, his best pitch, and anything else he threw. The Athletics, long committed to analytics made famous in “Moneyball,” felt Doolittle should use it as much as he could.

And Beane didn’t care if hitters could easily peg Doolittle, pick through a few videos and count on seeing a fastball in most situations. That was part of the point.

“It was the hardest thing for me, to stand on the mound and think that everyone knew I was throwing a fastball,” said Doolittle, who was an all-star in 2014 and again last summer. “I had a lot of anxiety earlier in my career with that. But I figured out that it could actually play in my favor.”

Pitchers around Doolittle were trying to add new pitches. They talked about sequencing three or four different options with the team’s catchers. Doolittle jokes now that fans probably scream at their TVs, wondering how he could throw the same pitch over and over, begging him to do something else. But that’s where the advantages come in.

Because batters know a high fastball is coming, and many of them like to hit that pitch, Doolittle sees two benefits: The first is that he can get them to start swings early, locate the fastball where he wants to, and then force them to chase something above the zone that often leads to pop outs. The second is the 10 or so percent change that he drops a slider or change-up and the batter completely fooled, which they always have to consider in the back of their heads.

One opposing player likened Doolittle’s low-to-mid-90s fastball to “chocolate fudge,” something you want but shouldn’t have. And much of the pitch’s succession can be credited to its deception. His fastball’s average spin axis is close to 90 degrees, meaning it spins almost completely sideways while approaching the plate. That creates the illusion that it’s rising — a physical impossibility — according to multiple batters who have faced Doolittle this year and in past seasons.

What really happens is that the fastball travels an almost straight-line path from his hand to the catcher’s mitt. So when hitters think it will descend into the zone, like most pitches do, it instead stays flat and higher than expected. That’s the supposed rise. That’s what tricks them into swinging at the exact pitch Doolittle wants them to.

“There’s some reverse psychology to it,” said Howie Kendrick, who faced Doolittle 10 times before they became teammates in 2017. “You think it’s right where you want it, most hitters salivate at high fastballs, but it’s all on his terms. He wants you to think you know what you’re hitting. But you don’t. That’s the mind game.”

***

The biggest challenge of Doolittle’s one-pitch strategy, aside from executing it against world-class hitters, is how to best scout opposing batters.

He has faced just 13 batters 10 or more times in his career. Only one of them, Robinson Canó, is a player he could regularly square off with as the Nationals closer. He spent the first five and a half years of his career in the American League, and was often used as a one- or two-out matchup specialist with the Athletics. Past video is rarely available when he is preparing for a given team. It’s forced him to get creative.

“I probably have the weirdest requests for our video team,” Doolittle said this spring. “I owe those guys.”

Before this season, when Washington’s video and analytics staff beefed up its pre-series reports, pitchers were given general data of how hitters faced lefties and righties. But it didn’t apply to Doolittle, since he can’t relate to the left-handed relievers who throw a balanced mix of fastballs and breaking pitches.

So he researched lefties who throw a high volume of four-seam fastballs — Matt Strahm of the San Diego Padres, Jake McGee of the Tampa Bay Rays, Danny Duffy of the Kansas City Royals — and pulls film of them facing batters he will soon see. The Nationals analytics department also uses what it calls “similarity scores,” matching its hitters or pitches to another player in the league. Doolittle’s best comparison is San Francisco Giants starter Madison Bumgarner, based on where they locate their fastballs, how they each stand on the first base side of the rubber, and their near-identical extension at the finish of their delivery. That’s why so many Bumgarner clips have been downloaded to his iPad.

“That fastball is an incredible weapon,” Nationals hitting coach Kevin Long said. “But it only works because Sean is so smart and detailed.”

This is why Doolittle laughs when it’s suggested that he only has one pitch. It is mostly true, he admits, but it’s much more nuanced than that. Saying he just throws straight fastballs makes it seem like he walks onto the field, in the sport’s most pressured situations, and becomes a single-function robot that follows a predetermined script.

But if it were that simple, and he promises it’s not, Beane would have probably turned him in another direction long ago.

“I throw a ton of different pitches,” Doolittle said with a grin. “I can throw a high fastball, a low fastball, an outside fastball, an inside fastball. And they haven’t failed me yet.”

