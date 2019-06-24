

Sofia Goggia, Italy’s Olympic champion in Alpine skiing, was part of the delegation making the final bid by Milan/Cortina d’Ampezzo to host the 2026 Olympics. (Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images)

The International Olympic Committee will listen to final presentations from representatives of the final two countries hoping to be named host of the 2026 Winter Olympics at the end of the day in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The decision, which has come down to Stockholm-Åre and Milan-Cortina d’Ampezzo, will be announced at 2 p.m. (Eastern time). After the presentations, IOC members will vote, with a simple majority determining which area will host the Games.

The decision between northern Italy and Sweden/northern Sweden reflects a move to split hosting duties among regions and countries rather than confining them to a single city as the costs of staging the Games skyrocket. Sweden hopes to put on Games that are environmentally friendly and emphasize sustainability at a responsible expense. “Sustainability,” Richard Brisius, CEO of the bid, said earlier this month, “is in our DNA.” Latvia is part of the bid, with the plan calling for ice sliding sports to be held across the Baltic Sea, in a cost-saving move.

Milan believed after last month’s evaluation by a panel that it had the strongest bid, but the country has had serious economic problems and is carrying a debt load that is the second highest (behind Greece) in Europe. Milan-Cortina are “two of the richest provinces in Europe,” Italy Undersecretary of State Giancarlo Giorgetti said (via the Associated Press). “They certainly have the capacity, they have the readiness, they have the finances in order to be able to support the event.”

Italy’s bid for the 2020 Summer Games in Rome ended amid financial concerns in 2012 and a bid for the 2024 Olympics ended three years ago because of opposition from politicians. Still, Italy believes it will get the 2026 Games. “We’re the forerunner and we take pride in that fact,” Giovanni Malago, president of the Italian Olympic Committee, said.

The IOC has promised to contribute at least $925 million toward costs of up to $1.7 billion, with the construction of athlete villages the main expense.

The 2022 Winter Games will take place in Beijing. Tokyo will host the next Summer Olympics, the 2020 Games, with Paris the site of the 2024 Summer Games and Los Angeles following in 2028.

