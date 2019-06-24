

Fernando Rodney, pictured in April 2018, will join the Nationals' 25-man roster on Tuesday. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

The Washington Nationals will add Fernando Rodney to their 25-man roster ahead of a game against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, according to two people with knowledge of the situation. Rodney, 42, has been pitching for the Class AAA Fresno Grizzlies and left that team Sunday to join the Nationals in Miami. He will again become the oldest active pitcher in baseball.

Washington signed Rodney to a minor league deal on June 1 after he had a very rough start to the season with the Oakland Athletics. He had a 9.42 ERA in 14 1/3 innings before he was designated for assignment by the Athletics in late May. He has since given up four earned runs and walked 11 in eight innings with the Grizzlies.

The Nationals have an open spot on their 40-man roster after releasing reliever Trevor Rosenthal on Sunday, and an open spot on their 25-man roster after optioning starter Erick Fedde on Monday morning. That means they can add Rodney without making another move, and they are expected to make it official before facing the Marlins at 7:10 p.m.