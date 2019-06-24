

Last Thursday, before the Washington Nationals went out and swept the Philadelphia Phillies, Manager Dave Martinez was asked if his pitching staff had finally come together. The rotation’s depth had strengthened. The bullpen had come around. So Martinez expressed that, yes, this is what he’d long expected from a group of 12 or so arms that had spent much of the season stumbling into place.

He may want to revise that answer.

The Nationals announced Monday morning that they’ve optioned starter Erick Fedde to the Class AAA Fresno Grizzlies. That came nearly 24 hours after they released reliever Trevor Rosenthal, eating his $8 million salary for 2019 and admitting that a big gamble failed. They now have an open spot on their 25- and 40-man rosters, and a handful of questions to answer ahead of a three-game series with the Marlins in Miami this week: Does Fedde’s demotion mean Austin Voth has joined the rotation? Who gets added to the 25? Who, more importantly, joins the 40?

Let’s start with Fedde and Voth. It seems that optioning Fedde opens at least one more opportunity for Voth at the major league level. Voth, 26, was sharp in his third career start against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday. He gave up two runs in six innings and struck out seven in an eventual 4-3 loss for the Nationals. He worked a mid-90s fastball — even touching 96, a new tool for him — and attacked the Braves’ potent lineup all afternoon. That led to two mistakes, on home runs for Josh Donaldson and Ronald Acuña Jr., but Voth’s upside became evident right as Fedde’s has dropped.

Fedde, also 26, was called up from the minors in late April to bolster a scrambling bullpen. He then rejoined Washington’s rotation when Jeremy Hellickson went to the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder strain. He was very solid in his first three starts of this year, allowing three runs in 14 innings, but has slipped since. His worst outing was his most recent, when he gave up two runs, five hits and walked five in just 3 2/3 frames against the Phillies on Thursday. Fedde called his effort embarrassing. Martinez felt his tempo was off and Fedde’s command dropped with it. The move likely schedules Voth to match up with the Detroit Tigers this coming Saturday. And it certainly forces Fedde to prove himself again.

Voth’s uptick in velocity, from the high-80s/low-90s to throwing 95 consistently, is a product of gaining 10 pounds in the offseason. He’s also grown more confident with his change-up after a recent blister kept him away from his slider. The results improved in Fresno, and have so far carried a level up.

“I really liked what I saw. I really did. Everything was good,” Martinez said of Voth after Sunday’s defeat. “We’ll see where he fits in, but I was very impressed.”

Now, assuming Voth fits at least for one more turn through the rotation, the Nationals have to decide how their bullpen will look moving forward. Releasing Rosenthal, after his disastrous three months with Washington, only extends the need for a high-leverage option. The Nationals currently have seven relievers with closer Sean Doolittle, righties Wander Suero, Tanner Rainey, Javy Guerra and Kyle McGowin, and lefties Tony Sipp and Matt Grace.

All of that aside, the Nationals' open 40-man spot allows a lot of flexibility here. Kyle Barraclough, who went on the IL with right radial nerve irritation on June 16, can be activated by Wednesday at the earliest and is a logical candidate to fill out the 25-man roster. But it is very possible the Nationals go back to eight relievers to see who sticks — making McGowin expendable — and that they'll use the 40-man spot as an audition.

The options there appear to be veterans Fernando Rodney and George Kontos, and 28-year-old Dakota Bacus, all of whom are with Fresno. Veteran lefty Jonny Venters is also excelling in Harrisburg, with a 1.29 ERA in a limited seven innings, but it wouldn’t make sense for Washington to add another lefty right now. Rodney and Kontos, like Venters and Dan Jennings before him, were signed to minor league contracts by the Nationals. Rodney, 42 and coming off a terrible start with the Oakland Athletics, has allowed four earned runs and walked nine in eight innings with the Grizzlies. The 34-year-old Kontos has similar numbers in 10 total frames. And Bacus has been electric all season, with a 1.12 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings. He began his minor league career as a starter and has since found a strong footing in Fresno’s bullpen. Now there’s a chance it leads him to a major league debut in the near future.

For all the decisions the Nationals need to make, and they are critical, they can take comfort in this: They are four series away from the all-star break and it’s the softest part of their schedule, including three with the Marlins, three with the Tigers, three more with the Marlins and finally a three-game set at home against the Kansas City Royals. All of those teams are on track to lose 100 or more games this year.

That sounds like a pretty good time for experimentation.

