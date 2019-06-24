

Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. celebrates his solo home run against the Washington Nationals. (Patrick Semansky/Associated Press)

Before the 2019 regular season started there were 30 teams who had at least some optimism. In the NL East, that included the Atlanta Braves, Washington Nationals, Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets.

As spring training ended, all four of those teams appeared to have a shot at the division. The Braves won the NL East in 2018 for the first time in five years, surprising everyone with a 90-72 record. The Nationals bolstered their starting pitching core with left-hander Patrick Corbin. The Philadelphia Phillies signed outfielder Bryce Harper to a 13-year, $330 million contract, the richest in MLB history. And the Mets traded for closer Edwin Diaz and second baseman Robinson Cano, giving them the biggest offseason net gain of wins above replacement.

But instead of four teams jockeying for the division, we instead have a one-team race three others with more questions than answers.

The Braves continue to be the class of the NL East. A 4-3 victory in 10 innings over the Nationals on Sunday gave Atlanta the final two games of its three-game series in Washington. Ronald Acuña Jr., last year’s NL rookie of the year, continues to shine, batting .286 with 18 home runs and a .866 OPS, creating runs at a rate that is 24 percent higher than the league average after accounting for league and park effects. He, along with teammates Freddie Freeman, Austin Riley and Josh Donaldson, have helped the club rank second in the majors this year for highest percentage of pitches hit on the sweet spot of the bat, also known as barrels. High quality hits such as those have obvious benefits and are just one reason the Braves are on track to have one of their best hitting seasons since 2003.

Even Atlanta’s pitching, which hasn’t been as strong as its hitting, looks as though it might be on the upswing after the team signed left-hander and former Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel to a midseason deal. Keuchel has tossed five innings thus far, striking out three and walking none. His velocity remains troublesome but he’s throwing first-pitch strikes and getting batters to chase pitches out of the zone.

“He’s got a chance to be really, really good over his time here,” Braves Manager Brian Snitker said.

The outlook isn’t as rosy for the Mets, Phillies and Nationals.

Mets Manager Mickey Callaway and pitcher Jason Vargas blew up at a beat reporter after Sunday’s loss, using enough profanity the club issued an apology shortly after. The frustration is justified: New York’s pitchers have allowed 77 more runs than expected this season after accounting for the men on base and outs remaining in the inning (only the Pittsburgh Pirates are worse). The bullpen is responsible for 46 of those runs, and there has been enough mismanagement of the relievers to embolden those that call for an end to Callaway’s tenure.

For example, last week Callaway told reporters he brought reliever Robert Gsellman into an eight-run game because he didn’t want any inherited runs to go on 2018 Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom’s stat line. DeGrom is 4-6 with a 3.25 ERA — he has no chance for an end-of-season awards, which only fuels skepticism of Callaway’s reasoning. In Sunday’s game, Callaway told reporters he didn’t want closer Edwin Diaz to pitch a five-out save even though he was willing to call Diaz in for a four-out save. Instead, he watched Javier Baez of the Chicago Cubs hit a three-run home run off reliever Seth Lugo, dropping the Mets to 37-41, four games back in the NL wild-card race and nine games behind the division-leading Braves.

The Phillies lost leadoff hitter Andrew McCutchen to a torn anterior cruciate ligament on June 3, leaving a gaping hole at the top of the lineup. His replacements have combined to hit .237 (last in the majors) with a .273 on-base percentage (third worst), creating runs at a rate that is 57 percent lower than the league average. Plus, Harper has been a bust, batting .248 with a .825 OPS and on pace to establish career worsts in strikeout rate (28 percent), contact rate (68 percent) and swinging strike rate (15 percent). Don’t expect that to turn around soon — opposing managers are employing the defensive shift against Harper 69 percent of the time.

As a result, Philadelphia has lost seven in a row and 16 of its past 22 games. The Phillies have been outscored, 43-15, in that span and have led at the end of only five of the past 63 innings, per the Philadelphia Inquirer.

“We just haven’t been playing well. That’s the bottom line,” Phillies outfielder Jay Bruce told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “There’s no sense of sugarcoating it or trying to figure out exactly what it is or why it is. We just haven’t played well. We’re much better than we’ve played.”

Not exactly. According to FanGraphs, the Phillies have won one more game than you would expect based on the runs scored and allowed and five more games than you would expect if you take into account the sequence of their plate appearances. For example, if a team walks four times in a row that would score a run but if you get those four walks over four different innings it is possible no runs would score.

The decline of the Nationals’ bullpen to historic lows is well-documented. Washington’s relievers have allowed 59 more runs that you would expect given the men on base and outs remaining during their appearances and recently parted ways with Trevor Rosenthal, who at one point had an ERA of infinity.

If Washington’s troubles stopped there it might be able to contend but instead the batters are average (hitting .254 with a .762 OPS) despite Anthony Rendon, Juan Soto and Howie Kendrick having career years. Kendrick’s season has been so good some are lobbying for him to make his first All-Star Game: The 35-year-old utility man has a career-high exit velocity of 92.3 mph and a career-low strikeout rate of 13 percent, pushing his overall power numbers to the top of the leader boards.

But not even Kendrick can fully salvage the Nationals’ season. Heading into Monday’s off-day, Washington has a 16 percent chance to win the division and a 50 percent chance at making the playoffs, numbers both the Phillies and Mets should envy. The Braves, on the other hand, are estimated to have a 78 percent chance at winning a second consecutive NL East title and a robust 93 percent chance at making the playoffs.

