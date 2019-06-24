

The U.S. will face Spain in a round-of-16 Women’s World Cup match at noon Monday. Follow along for live updates.

The Americans have faced Spain only once before, a friendly in January during World Cup qualifying season. Spain’s women’s side is relatively new to the international stage, but it held up well, scrapping in a 1-0 defeat that caught international soccer observers by surprise.

The Post’s Steven Goff recently explained the rise of the Spanish women’s team:

As women’s soccer evolves, the long-term threat to the game’s standard bearers comes from countries such as Spain and the Netherlands. Consider the 13th-ranked Spaniards, who are appearing in their second World Cup. Though a championship run is years away — and the hopes of upsetting the top-ranked Americans are thin — the building blocks are in place. Pro clubs that employ the majority of the 23 players on the roster here include FC Barcelona (10), Atletico Madrid (five) and Paris Saint-Germain (one). All are among the wealthiest organizations in global soccer. Traditional clubs offer prestige, world-class facilities, development opportunities, high-level coaching and, most importantly, the money to do it all. Even if support for a national team from the domestic governing body is lagging, the talent cultivated by the big clubs inevitably will deepen the national team’s talent pool and improve results in major tournaments. Steven Goff, The Washington Post

Forward Jennifer Hermoso has scored two of Spain’s three goals in this tournament. (Two of Spain’s goals came via penalty kick.) She’s talented enough with the ball on her feet that she could pose problems for an American back four that was occasionally exposed by Sweden in the group-stage finale. Swedish attackers were able to run at defenders one-on-one and open up gaps between them or out wide. U.S. keeper Alyssa Naeher was up to the task, though, with sure hands that protected a shutout.

That will be even more incentive for the U.S. to push numbers forward and attack. A young defense is likely the Americans’ weak spot, although the U.S. has yet to allow a goal through three games. And the team’s overwhelming offensive onslaught, scoring 18 goals in three games, kept it insulated from too many high-pressure situations.

That should continue against Spain. The U.S. should be able to hold possession and generate offense. But if Spain can break out and counterattack, the American defense needs to once again rise to the task.

The winner will face host France, which struggled to knock off Brazil, 2-1, in a round-of-16 game on Sunday.

What you need to know

When: Monday, 12 p.m.

Where: Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims.

TV: Fox Sports 1, Telemundo.

Streaming: Fox Sports.

Pregame reading

On the field, the Americans steamrolled through the group stage by scoring a record 18 goals and conceding none in three matches. Off the field, the U.S. women have parlayed their dominant performances into major leverage in the court of public opinion. That, in turn, may translate into legal leverage. (Read more)

The U.S. women’s national soccer team humming through the World Cup is notable for boundless depth, waves of first-class forwards and hearty experience. There are famous players, rising figures and an unapologetic swagger that irks opponents. But behind the scenes — quietly, firmly and armed with a dry sense of humor while her band stacks up goals, victories and endorsements — Coach Jill Ellis has helped define the world’s top-ranked team. (Read more)

Spain has made progress in Europe — 17 wins and a draw in 18 matches with a 67-4 goal differential in the past two World Cup qualifying cycles — but has never played in the Olympics and is a relative newcomer to the world competition. (Read more)

With England and host nation France joining perennial powers Germany and the United States among the top four ranked teams in the world, parity is far greater in the elite ranks than at the bottom. (Read more)

