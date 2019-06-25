

Capitals defenseman Brooks Orpik (44) places his daughter Brooklyn, 1, in the Stanley Cup during last summer’s championship parade. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

After a 15-season NHL career, including the past five years in Washington, defenseman Brooks Orpik has announced his retirement. The 38-year-old played in 1,035 games, winning two Stanley Cups — one with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009 and one with the Capitals last year — and as an alternate captain for his entire tenure in Washington, Orpik was considered a culture-changing presence in the locker room.

“I’ve been extremely lucky to have the best job in the world for many years, but my body is telling me it is time to move on to something new,” Orpik said in a statement through the NHL Players’ Association. “I’m excited for more family time and to experience a lot of the things that being a professional athlete forces you to miss out on. Thank you to the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins for giving me the opportunity to play against the best athletes in the world. I’ll be forever grateful for the memories and relationships that hockey has given me.”

Orpik suffered a right knee injury during the first month of last season, and he had an arthroscopic procedure in November that forced him to miss roughly two months. He returned to the lineup in late December, but after the season, he acknowledged that was probably too soon. Orpik, the oldest player on the Capitals’ roster last year, said he struggled with inflammation in his knee and felt “frustrated” at times trying to maintain his level of play. Toward the end of the season and into the playoffs, however, he said he felt his game start to come back. Orpik scored the game-winning goal in overtime of Game 2 of Washington’s first-round series against the Carolina Hurricanes, his third career game-winning goal in the playoffs.

“I think from a hockey and competitive standpoint, I’ll want to play,” Orpik said in May. “But if I can’t get to a certain level, then I don’t want to do what I did this year throughout the whole season.”

Orpik’s legacy in Washington will be more about what he did off the ice than on it. He was brought in as a free agent in 2014 to help stabilize the blue line as a physical, stay-at-home presence, but in that first season of a regime change with a new coach (Barry Trotz) and a new general manager (Brian MacLellan), Orpik set the standard in the locker room with his strict diet and training regimen. He was among the most beloved players on the team.

“It’s hard to put into words what a guy like that means to a team,” forward Tom Wilson said after the season. “He’s best friends with the 19-year-old, and he’s best friends with the 35-year-old. It’s just who he is. He’s one of the guys on the team who makes it fun coming to the rink. . . . That guy’s never taken a shift off in his whole career, I don’t think. There’s been some hard miles there.”

What a career for a great player and role model to all! Thanks for everything Brooksy! https://t.co/0mLdkwq3aC — John Carlson (@JohnCarlson74) June 25, 2019

Orpik has said previously that he planned to complete his communications degree at Boston College once his playing career was over, and after years of others touting his hockey smarts and leadership, he could have a future in coaching. The Capitals planned for his departure by recently acquiring blue-liner Radko Gudas in a trade with Philadelphia, and Gudas is expected to take on a similar crease-clearing, penalty-killing role as Orpik on Washington’s third pairing. But all that Orpik brought to the team for five years won’t ever really be replaced.

“When I came here as a free agent, it was obviously a family decision, but it was something where I wanted to win a Stanley Cup,” Orpik said last month. “Obviously as frustrated as we are about this year, if someone told me at the beginning of five years that I’d come here and win a Stanley Cup, I’d sign up for it in a heartbeat. That’s kind of what my role was, just to kind of help this group out any way I could. Wasn’t perfect along the way, but looking back on it, a few years from now I’ll be pretty satisfied with it.”

