The Washington Capitals are expected to tender a qualifying offer to restricted free agent forward Andre Burakovsky by Tuesday’s 5 p.m. deadline, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. Doing so means the team retains Burakovsky’s negotiating rights, all but ensuring he’ll be on the roster next season despite trade speculation for the past nine months.

Because Burakovsky’s salary last season was $3.25 million, his qualifying offer has to match that, and it’s considered a slight overpay for a player whose production has flatlined the past two seasons. The 24-year-old scored 12 goals with 13 assists in 76 games last season, and he had identical numbers during the 2017-18 campaign, when he played in just 56 games.

The Capitals will also tender qualifying offers to restricted free agents Jakub Vrana and Christian Djoos. While 26-year-old forward Dmitrij Jaskin, who played in just 37 games last season, is not expected to receive one, it’s still unclear if depth forward Chandler Stephenson will. Restricted free agents who aren’t tendered a qualifying offer can become unrestricted free agents on July 1.

Because Washington is expected to run into some salary-cap constraints – the upper limit for next season has been set at $81.5 million – there was some question of if the Capitals would want to commit $3.25 million to Burakovsky. General Manager Brian MacLellan said last week that other teams had inquired about the 2013 first-round pick’s availability, but he ultimately opted not to deal Burakovsky during the NHL draft in Vancouver this past weekend.

“We like the player,” MacLellan said Thursday. “There's been some inconsistencies there, but when he's on his game, he's a good player. We'd like to keep him around, but obviously his name is out there a little bit, so we do talk to some teams about him. But we're not going to move him unless we get something we're comfortable with back.”

MacLellan made similar comments around the trade deadline in February, when it also looked like Burakovsky could be moved. But after he scored just five goals with four assists in his first 41 games of the season, Burakovsky put up seven goals with nine assists in his last 35 games. MacLellan described Burakovsky’s season as “frustrating,” and that could fit for his career, too. He’s been streaky throughout his first five years in the league, alternating between bursts of the speed and skill that made him an impressive prospect and prolonged slumps that can make him a lineup liability. He was a healthy scratch in six games last season.

Washington’s decision to keep Burakovsky makes it even more unlikely that the team will be able to re-sign pending unrestricted free agent forward Brett Connolly, who scored 22 goals with 24 assists last season. The Capitals intend to circle back with Connolly after he’s explored his options with other teams this week. But with Vrana, who scored 24 goals with 23 assists in the final year of his entry-level contract, expected to command a cap hit around $4 million on a bridge deal – it could be a little south of that because he doesn’t have the leverage of arbitration rights – Washington will be hard-pressed to find the cap space for Connolly after his career season.

That could clear a path for Burakovsky to move into Connolly’s third-line right wing spot beside center Lars Eller and potentially get on the Capitals’ second power-play unit. The steadier role with more responsibility could correlate with more consistency for Burakovsky, and winger Carl Hagelin, recently re-signed to a four-year, $11 million deal, is projected to be on the left side of Eller. That rounds out Washington’s top-nine forward corps, so their free-agent attention over the next week will likely just be centered on the fourth line.

