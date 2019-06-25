

T.J. Oshie and the Capitals will open the 2019-20 season in St. Louis against the defending Stanley Cup champions. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

In a showdown of the past two Stanley Cup champions, the Capitals will open their 2019-20 regular season in St. Louis on Oct. 2 against the Blues. The game will mark the third time in four years Washington has witnessed a banner-raising ceremony on opening night; the Capitals were in Pittsburgh for the Penguins’ title celebration in 2016 before raising their own banner and ushering in their first season as defending Cup champions with an emotional video montage and rout of Boston last year.

Washington will visit Barry Trotz and the Islanders in New York on Oct. 4 before returning to Capital One Arena for its home opener against the Hurricanes the following day. Carolina eliminated the Capitals in the first round of last season’s playoffs with a Game 7 win in D.C.

Other highlights from Washington’s full schedule, which was released Tuesday, include home games the day before and after Thanksgiving (against Florida and Tampa Bay, respectively), and on the afternoon of New Year’s Eve against the Islanders.

Nine of the Capitals’ 14 games in October are on the road, including five consecutive road games between Oct. 20 and Oct. 29. Washington will play 12 sets of back-to-back games and have seven days off leading up to the 2020 NHL All-Star Game on Jan. 26 in St. Louis. The team’s longest homestand is a four-game stretch from Feb. 2 to Feb. 10.

The Capitals’ first of four meetings with the rival Penguins will be at Capital One Arena on Feb. 2, marking the 12th consecutive season that the Caps have played at home on Super Bowl Sunday. Washington will also host the Penguins at noon on Sunday, Feb. 23, and travel to Pittsburgh for two games in March.

The Capitals‘ seven-game preseason slate, which includes two games apiece against the Bruins, Blues and Hurricanes, begins on Sept. 16 at Boston.

Here is the Capitals’ full regular season schedule (all times Eastern, home games in bold):

Wed., Oct. 2 at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 4 at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 5 Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tue., Oct. 8 Dallas, 7 p.m.

Thu., Oct. 10 at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 12 at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Mon., Oct. 14 Colorado, 5 p.m.

Wed., Oct. 16 Toronto, 7 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 18 N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 20 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Tue., Oct. 22 at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Thu., Oct. 24 at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 25 at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Tue., Oct. 29 at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 1 Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 3 Calgary, 7 p.m.

Thu., Nov. 7 at Florida, 7 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 9 Vegas, 7 p.m.

Mon., Nov. 11 Arizona, 7 p.m.

Wed., Nov. 13 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 15 Montreal, 7 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 16 at Boston, 7 p.m.

Mon., Nov 18 Anaheim, 7 p.m.

Wed., Nov. 20 at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 23 Vancouver, 12:30 p.m.

Wed., Nov. 27 Florida, 7 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 29 Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Sat., Nov 30 at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tue., Dec. 3 at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wed., Dec. 4 at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 6 at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Mon., Dec. 9 Columbus, 7 p.m.

Wed., Dec. 11 Boston, 7 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 14 at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Mon., Dec. 16 at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 20 at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 21 Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Mon., Dec. 23 at Boston, 7 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 27 Columbus, 7 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 28 at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tue., Dec. 31 N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 3 at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 5 San Jose, 12:30 p.m.

Tue., Jan. 7 Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Wed., Jan. 8 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 11 New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Mon., Jan. 13 Carolina, 7 p.m.

Thu., Jan. 16 New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 18 at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Mon., Jan. 27 at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Wed., Jan. 29 Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 31 at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 2 Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

Tue., Feb. 4 Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 8 Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Mon., Feb. 10 N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Thu., Feb. 13 at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 15 at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Mon., Feb. 17 at Vegas, 6 p.m.

Thu., Feb. 20 Montreal, 7 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 22 at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 23 Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Tue., Feb. 25 Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Thu., Feb. 27 at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Sun., March 1 at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Wed., March 3 Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Thu., March 5 at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Sat., March 7 at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Mon., March 9 at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Thu., March 12 Detroit, 7 p.m.

Sat., March 14 Chicago, 7 p.m.

Mon., March 16 Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Thu., March 19 at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Fri., March 20 Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Sun., March 22 at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Tue., March 24 St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Thu., March 26 N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Sat., March 28 at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Mon, March 30 at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Thu., March 31 Toronto, 7 p.m.

Thu., Apr. 2 Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Sat., Apr. 4 at Florida, 7 p.m.

