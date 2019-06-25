

"Jeopardy!" champion and professional sports gambler James Holzhauer made his World Series of Poker debut on Monday in Las Vegas. (John Locher/AP)

James Holzhauer, the professional sports gambler who became a national sensation when he won more than $2 million on “Jeopardy!” this spring, returned to his roots Monday when he made his debut at the World Series of Poker.

Thanks to an invitation from hall of fame poker player Mike Sexton, the Las Vegas native competed in a $1,500 No-Limit Hold’Em Super Turbo Bounty tournament and the $1,000 Tag Team No-Limit Hold’Em event at the Rio Convention Center, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“I decided to enter because Mike Sexton contacted me and offered to sponsor my buy-ins," Holzhauer told the Review-Journal in an email. "I don’t have any plans to enter another WSOP event beyond those two. I played online poker semi-professionally in the early 2000s but I don’t intend to make a career of it now, as I’m sure I wouldn’t be good enough at it to justify forgoing other opportunities.”

Holzhauer, who lives in Las Vegas, told the newspaper he stopped playing online poker years ago.

“Honestly, my poker skills are so rusty that my main goal is to get lucky," he said.

In the immortal words of Joe Maddon, try not to suck. #WSOP pic.twitter.com/RrXyeJXlhx — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) June 24, 2019

Holzhauer — who won $2.46 million on “Jeopardy!” before losing to University of Chicago librarian Emma Boettcher earlier this month — said he plans to donate half of his WSOP winnings to charity. Holzhauer recently donated $1,109.14 (a reference to his 4-year-old daughter’s birthday) to a pancreatic cancer walk in the name of “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, who has been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Holzhauer says he and his wife have donated about $300,000 to charities.

