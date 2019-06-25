

It was only five days ago that the New York Mets, in a move flailing franchises often make to send a message to the players and the manager, fired their pitching coach and bullpen coach — except that, these being the Mets, the situation required a couple of bizarre twists: The new pitching coach, Phil Regan, was an 82-year-old who last coached in the big leagues in the previous century, and the new bullpen coach, Ricky Bones, was demoted from the same job just last year.

That might have been enough to bring a resigned chuckle of recognition — hey, the Mets are gonna Mets — to anyone familiar with the franchise’s unique brand of slapstick botchery. Except that by Tuesday morning, that seemingly hasty and haphazard pair of coaching moves was only the third- or fourth-most awkward and embarrassing story line facing a team that sometimes seems to exist for the sole purpose of making every other goof-prone franchise feel a little better about itself.

Even by the Mets’ lofty standards, the events of Monday set some new standard of organizational dysfunction that might have once been considered unachievable.

At 4 p.m., Manager Mickey Callaway met with reporters for the first time since directing an obscenity-laced outburst the day before at a reporter who covers the team, and who did nothing more to provoke Callaway than to say, “See you tomorrow,” at the end of Callaway’s contentious postgame media session. Callaway, notably, did not apologize for the incident, despite having nearly 24 hours to weigh his words. (He did, however, defend himself by pointing out Billy Martin once punched a reporter.)

At around the same time, the Mets announced they would be fining Callaway and veteran pitcher Jason Vargas — who had confronted the same reporter, Newsday’s Tim Healey, with a threat to “knock you the [expletive] out” — for the incidents. The amount of the fines was later reported to be $10,000 each — or, for Vargas, about 1/8 of 1 percent of his $8 million salary in 2019.

At roughly 4:25 p.m., Vargas made a 30-second statement to reporters that, again notably, contained no apology. “It’s unfortunate for all parties,” Vargas said instead. “An unfortunate distraction.” He then shrugged, pivoted and walked away without taking questions.

At 6 p.m., after batting practice at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park, Mets reporters were summoned to Callaway’s office for a second time — just two hours after the non-apology. In this gathering Callaway, sounding more contrite, revealed he had apologized personally to Healey for the outburst. “I regret it. I regret the distraction it caused for the team,” he said. “ … I’m not proud of what I did to Tim. For that I’m definitely sorry.”

Finally, at around 8:30 p.m., about halfway through the Mets’ 13-7 loss to the Phillies that dropped them a season-high five games below .500 (37-42), the New York Post reported that on June 1, General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen, watching from home, had ordered ace Jacob deGrom removed from a game in Arizona in the seventh inning, with those orders conveyed via support staff to Callaway, who removed deGrom as instructed. The order, which may have violated MLB rules and could undermine Callaway’s standing with the players, was subsequently confirmed by multiple additional media outlets.

“It’s not true,” Van Wagenen said late Monday night. “No in-game decisions are ever called down to the dugout.”

At this point, it may be instructive to point out that Van Wagenen — as the chief baseball-operations executive of an underachieving team that entered Tuesday in fourth place in the National League East and trailing the first-place Atlanta Braves by nine games — may be tasked, in the coming weeks, with trading away players he once represented at the negotiating table.

When you hire as your GM, as the Mets did in November, a former CAA agent who represented some of your biggest stars, including deGrom and pitcher Noah Syndergaard — then allow him to negotiate extensions for one of them (deGrom) and trade for another former client (second baseman Robinson Canó) — you are leaving yourself open to pointed questions, fair or not, about motivations, loyalties and alliances.

Even if the operations of the team follow a clear, defined and functional blueprint, those questions will always be there. Who’s behind the decision to keep running Canó out to second base, despite his career-worst .223/.270/.361 slash line? Who has mandated that closer Edwin Diaz cannot be summoned for a five-out save — as Callaway implied Sunday — but four-out saves are fine? Who ultimately decides when deGrom comes out of a game?

Given the inherent awkwardness of the Mets’ management arrangement, it would take a franchise with expert sensibilities in the arts of spin, media relations and crisis management to avoid coming undone by a series of incidents and controversies like the ones currently facing this team — and it is safe to say at this point the Mets are no experts in any of those things.

To be fair to Callaway and Van Wagenen, the Mets’ propensity for dysfunction predates both of them — and extends to organizational levels far above their pay grades — which places the blame for this embarrassing episode, or sequence of episodes, squarely at the feet of ownership. What’s truly amazin’ about these Mets is that this type of thing keeps happening.

While chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon personally called Healey to apologize for the Callaway and Vargas outbursts, and while the original statement the Mets released Sunday night sounded the correct notes of contrition, there were any number of ways the situation could have been handled better — beginning with a sincere apology from Vargas, and a single, contrite statement from Callaway, without requiring a do-over two hours later. But hey, the Mets are gonna Mets.

Barring a sudden turnaround, the next move here is painfully obvious. Callaway, a longtime, respected pitching coach now presiding over a staff with the third-worst ERA (4.75) in the NL, appears destined to be fired before finishing his second season as the Mets’ manager.

“My confidence remains the same that Mickey is capable of doing this job,” Van Wagenen told reporters late Monday. “And we will support him doing so.”

That’s where things stand now. But Callaway may not want to get too comfortable. As the Mets have shown, things can change, abruptly and fundamentally, in a matter of days, or sometimes just a couple of hours.

