

Jonny Venters, seen with Tampa Bay in 2018, has a lengthy injury history. (Patrick Semansky/Associated Press)

The Washington Nationals promoted reliever Jonny Venters to the majors on Tuesday, a person with knowledge of the situation said. The team has not announced its corresponding move on both the 25- and 40-man rosters.

Venters is in Miami as the Nationals prepare for a three-game set against the Marlins, and he joins fellow veteran reliever Fernando Rodney, 42, in spending his first game with the club.

The Nationals signed the 34-year-old Venters on May 29 after the veteran compiled a 17.36 ERA across nine games (and 4⅔ innings) with the Atlanta Braves. In Class AA Harrisburg, Venters had a 1.29 ERA across seven innings in nine appearances. He allowed six hits, walked six and struck out four.

The comeback is remarkable for someone with Venters’s lengthy injury history. He’s had Tommy John surgery three times, and recovery kept him out of baseball from 2013 to 2017. In 2011, he was an all-star with the Braves, leading the league in appearances with 85 and posting a 1.84 ERA.

After releasing Trevor Rosenthal on Sunday, it seems the Nationals will try an array of options in plugging his role in the bullpen. The league’s worst unit with a 6.29 ERA has been looking for options who will stick all year, including veteran left-hander Dan Jennings, who didn’t work out and 33-year-old Javy Guerra, who did. They tried Vidal Nuño III but released him in May, and veteran George Kontos is still in Class AAA Fresno.

“He was a prominent left-handed pitcher who pitched well and pitched in some high-leverage situations for teams,” Manager Dave Martinez said the day the Nationals signed Venters. “So nothing’s set in stone yet, but once he gets going, he’s just another guy that maybe we could use later on down the line.”

Read more:

Boswell: Trevor Rosenthal never found himself, and now both he and the Nationals can move on

Trevor Rosenthal released by Nationals after ghastly outing against Braves

In era of supreme youth in MLB, Juan Soto and Ronald Acuña Jr. are still leading the pack

Javy Guerra, a journeyman reliever for the Nationals, continues to search for any edge

How Tony Sipp bet on himself, saved his career and crossed the 10.00 milestone

The Nationals are still trying to figure out how to maximize Wander Suero’s potential