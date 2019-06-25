

Tiger Woods is no longer named in a lawsuit stemming from a December car crash that killed an employee from his Jupiter, Fla., restaurant. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods is no longer named as a defendant in a wrongful-death lawsuit that was filed this year in Florida by the parents of a man who died in a one-car crash. The man, who was an employee at a restaurant that bears the golfer’s name, died in December.

The lawsuit, which was filed in May, stems from a crash that killed Nicholas Immesberger, who worked as a bartender at The Woods, a restaurant in Jupiter, Fla. Immesberger had a blood alcohol level that was more than three times the legal limit, according to the lawsuit, which claimed he was overserved at the restaurant before trying to drive home.

Erica Herman, Woods’s girlfriend and the restaurant’s general manager, is still named in the lawsuit, along with the restaurant.

Attorneys for Immesberger’s parents filed an amended complaint last week, according to the Associated Press. That amended complaint no longer targets Woods, who AP reports is an investor in the restaurant.

“The decision was clearly appropriate and reflected the fact that Mr. Woods should not have been included in the lawsuit in the first place because he had nothing to do with Mr. Immesberger’s death,” Woods’s attorney, Barry Postman, said in a statement (via Golf Digest). “While the situation was tragic, the facts will ultimately show that the cause of Mr. Immesberger’s car accident were the many decisions made by Mr. Immesberger on the night of his passing.”

The original lawsuit claimed Immesberger was a known alcoholic but was still recruited to work as a bartender at the restaurant.

Immesberger sat in the bar area after his shift ended at around 3 p.m., according to the lawsuit. He crashed his 1999 Chevrolet Corvette about three hours later, ESPN reported, an incident that occurred about 16 miles north of The Woods. He was not wearing a seat belt.

“We’re all very sad that Nick passed away,” Woods said last month before competing in the PGA Championship. “It was a terrible night, a terrible ending, and just — we feel bad for him and his entire family. It’s very sad.”

