

While her teammates sing along to the playing of the Star-Spangled Banner before each World Cup match, United States forward Megan Rapinoe stays silent. (Lionel Bonaventure/AFP/Getty Images)

As her teammates have sung along to “The Star-Spangled Banner” before each World Cup match, United States soccer star and national team co-captain Megan Rapinoe has stood silently, lips sealed.

President Trump isn’t a fan of that behavior. When asked if he thought felt those actions were appropriate, Trump told The Hill: “No. I don’t think so.”

Playing in her third World Cup, Rapinoe, 33, was the star of America’s 2-1 win over Spain on Monday, when she connected on a pair of penalty kicks. She is one of the faces of the U.S. team, and she has been willing to use her platform to make a stand beyond soccer.

Rapinoe, who came out as gay in 2012, recently called herself “a walking protest when it comes to the Trump administration” because of “everything I stand for.” She said the idea that someone like her can don the United States kit is “kind of a good ‘F you’ to any sort of inequality or bad sentiments that the [Trump] administration might have towards people who don’t look exactly like him.”

As a member of the Seattle Reign in September 2016, Rapinoe took a knee during the national anthem before a match against the Chicago Red Stars as a “nod to” 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who that summer began his protests over the oppression of minorities. She became the first high-profile white or female athlete to kneel during the anthem.

“The very least that I can do is continue the conversation with [Kaepernick] by kneeling for the anthem,” Rapinoe said after the game.

That was a month before Trump was elected president.

In the 2 ½ years since Trump took office, many athletes have made it known they’re displeased with his administration — perhaps none more clearly than Rapinoe. In comments published last month, she told Yahoo she considers Trump “sexist,” “misogynistic,” “small-minded,” “racist” and “not a good person.”

Trump has remained supportive of the U.S. women’s team, telling The Hill: “I love watching women’s soccer. They’re really talented.”

Asked by The Hill if women’s soccer players should be paid as much as the men, Trump did not have a clear stance.

“I think a lot of it also has to do with the economics,” he said. “I mean who draws more, where is the money coming in. I know that when you have the great stars like [Portugal’s Cristiano] Ronaldo and some of these stars . . . that get paid a lot of money, but they draw hundreds of thousands of people.

“But I haven’t taken a position on that at all. I’d have to look at it.”

The president’s remarks were slightly more elaborative than his response to the same question two weeks ago when he said, "We’ll talk about that later.”

The women’s national team advanced to it’s eighth consecutive World Cup quarterfinals appearance with its win Monday. It will face France on Friday at 3 p.m.

