

Victor Robles has been hit 12 times in 238 plate appearance this season. And that's less than normal. (Katherine Frey)

The first question — right after “Is he okay?” — is usually “How does this keep happening?”

Victor Robles has been hit by a pitch 12 times in 283 plate appearances this season, the second-highest rate in baseball this season among qualified hitters.

In an era where the hit-by-pitch is at an all-time high of 0.81 per game — attributable in part to velocity, home runs, the launch-angle movement and protective armor — the Washington Nationals outfielder still might stand alone. For the outfielder, this rate of one hit-by-pitch every 23.5 plate appearances is actually a career low. Before this year, he got hit once every 19.8 plate appearances in his five professional seasons.

For Manager Dave Martinez, his young hitter’s propensity to get hit can be alarming. While Robles might view the bruise-for-base transaction simply, Martinez does not. He’s noticed that unlike his time in MLB, from 1986 to 2001, modern hitters seem less afraid to stand close to the plate at a time when pitchers seem intent on reestablishing control over the entire zone.

In this dynamic, the manager sees a conundrum in protecting one of his best players while allowing him to be himself. He’s met with Robles to discuss how to avoid pitches and told him that, if he can’t get out of the way of a pitch, to lean in and hope it hits him in a soft part of the upper back or shoulder.

“The other day, I watched the game and he got hit and the ball was almost a strike, so that tells you how much he really goes in to home plate,” Martinez said in May. “My biggest concern with him is the way he tries to get out of the way. He doesn’t turn in, per se, with his shoulder. He just kind of jumps out of the way. I’d rather see him protect himself.”

[How Nationals closer Sean Doolittle became a dominant one-pitch reliever]

Most recently, last Friday against the Atlanta Braves, starter Dallas Keuchel plunked Robles twice, though the two 86-mph cutters — one off his left triceps, the other off his right forearm — were some of the softest and least-concerning contact this season for a player like Robles, who’s often falling or spinning out of the way in the batter’s box. Neither brought trainer Paul Lessard or Martinez out of the dugout.

On the second plunk, Keuchel and Braves catcher Brian McCann appeared irritated. They thought the pitch might’ve been a strike, which is not unheard of for those who hit Robles. The outfielder did not respect the plate’s personal space before, and this season he’s crowding it even more as pitchers increasingly attack him away.

“They’ve stopped throwing me inside,” Robles said.

This season, 73 percent of the pitches he’s seen have been in the middle of the plate or away, and Robles said hitting coach Kevin Long moved his stance in closer to the plate to give him a better chance against pitches outside. The pitchers’ shift in approach is likely the reason for the statistically down year Robles is having in terms of getting plunked.

Yet Robles’s counter adjustment to being pitched away also minimized the space between the strike zone and his own body, maximizing the chances that, if a pitcher misses, he’d get hit. This presents the pitcher with a difficult choice, because Robles struggles with up-and-in pitches but leaves little room for error inside.

This was the underlying battle at play for Robles against Keuchel. The Braves left-hander wanted to establish inside against a hitter who’d seen so much away this season. After a first pitch strike away, Keuchel went back inside for the next three pitches.

In his second at-bat, Robles had an RBI triple on a two-seam fastball away so, his third time up, Keuchel didn’t mess around. The Braves left-hander went inside again and again, for seven of the at-bat’s eight pitches. Robles adjusted enough to foul them away until the last cutter went too high and inside.

No hit-by-pitch, not even a particularly scary one last month, when a 96-mph sinker grazed Robles’s chin, has altered his approach.

“I’ve always said a pitch that hits me is not going to change my aggressiveness and how I play the game,” he said afterward in Spanish through a team interpreter. “I leave everything in God’s hands, and what happens, happens.”

Martinez would prefer Robles rely less on divine intervention, but the tricky thing is that he understands the necessity to never think you’re going to get hit. If a hitter thinks about it, Martinez said, they start fearing the baseball and that can’t happen. Still, Martinez cringes when a pitch flies up and in on Robles “because I know he is” aggressive. The manager still talks to his outfielder about protecting himself, and he hopes that, as he spends more time in the league, he’ll learn as his manager did.

“He likes to stand up on the plate and you don’t want him to change that,” Martinez said. “[But] you really have to learn how to get out of the way of pitches, so you limit the damage when you do get hit. … You have to protect yourself.”

Read more:

Boswell: Trevor Rosenthal never found himself, and now both he and the Nationals can move on

Trevor Rosenthal released by Nationals after ghastly outing against Braves

In era of supreme youth in MLB, Juan Soto and Ronald Acuña Jr. are still leading the pack

Javy Guerra, a journeyman reliever for the Nationals, continues to search for any edge

How Tony Sipp bet on himself, saved his career and crossed the 10.00 milestone

The Nationals are still trying to figure out how to maximize Wander Suero’s potential