

Fernando Rodney made his first appearance for the Nationals against the Marlins on Tuesday night. (Eric Espada/Getty Images)

MIAMI — Of all the solutions for an overworked, overmatched bullpen — trades, free agency, divine intervention — somehow adding two end-of-career relievers doesn’t scratch the top of the list.

Yet here are the Washington Nationals, still sorting through their bullpen issues, seeing if Fernando Rodney and Jonny Venters may click. Yes, that same Fernando Rodney, and that same Jonny Venters. The Rodney who, at 42 years old, had a 9.42 ERA in 14 1/3 innings with the Oakland Athletics this season. And the Venters who, at 34 and after three Tommy John surgeries, was similarly bad for the Atlanta Braves. They were both in the Nationals’ bullpen when they faced the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night. Rodney even pitched the ninth of a 6-1 win.

“I told them you are going to have to be ready to pitch in any given day," Manager Dave Martinez said Tuesday afternoon, once Rodney and Venters were officially up from the minors and on the team. “They’ll have some high-leverage situations.”

So to answer this question — how will the two last-gasp relievers fit into a new-look bullpen? — it seems to start there: Martinez is expecting to use both in significant spots . Nationals fans may want to cover their eyes until the first few come and go. Rodney will be viewed as the replacement for Trevor Rosenthal, who failed to become Washington’s eighth-inning guy and was released Sunday (taking a 22.74 ERA and $7 million guaranteed with him). Venters joins the staff as another lefty, alongside Tony Sipp and Matt Grace, and earned his spot with a 1.29 ERA in nine appearances for Class AA Harrisburg.

They are each a small gamble with the Nationals facing the Marlins, the Detroit Tigers, the Marlins again and the Kansas City Royals before the all-star break. Washington signed them to minor league contracts about a month ago. They could easily be designated for assignment if they struggle and the Nationals decide to sell parts in July or, should they keep winning, target the trade market for additional bullpen help. Or these old relievers could succeed, or one of them could, and make the cheap investment worth it.

The Nationals aren’t counting on that. But, given how soft their upcoming schedule is, they may as well give it a try.

“Obviously the beginning of the season was tough," Venters said Tuesday. “Just didn’t pitch well. Didn’t throw a lot of strikes, and when I did they seemed to be hit pretty hard. Between then and now, I just grinded.”

Washington’s bullpen could say the exact same.

Rodney and Venters are here because, for three months , the Nationals have cycled through relievers in search of, well, anything that works. Rosenthal’s failures forced the bullpen to scramble from the start. Injuries haven’t helped. With the new additions, Martinez can continue to craft specific roles for those who’ve spent most of the year bouncing between duties. Closer Sean Doolittle has the ninth. Tanner Rainey and Wander Suero have emerged as quasi-setup men. The right-handed Javy Guerra, plucked off waivers in mid-May, has excelled in multi-inning appearances. Then it is less clear how Rodney, Venters, Grace and Sipp will function moving forward.

With Venters and Sipp likely to take lefty-lefty matchup situations, Grace can complement Guerra as a left-handed long man. Venters has held lefties to a .186 average and a .545 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in his injury-riddled career. He profiles as a specialist for a bullpen that hasn’t had a set one this year.

And Rodney may have a chance to work his way into a high-leverage role. Martinez noted that he likes Rodney’s familiarity with big spots. Rodney has been a closer for most of his career, notched a league-leading 48 saves in 2014 and even had 25 in the first half last year. In mop-up duty Tuesday, he walked the leadoff hitter, struck out the next batter, then induced a game-ending double play. His four-seam fastball touched 96 mph. He got the final two outs with his patented change-up.

It would seem, after such a rough start, that Rodney has a lot to prove before appearing in tight games. But the Nationals’ bullpen auditions have been pretty simple this season: If you get outs, you pitch. And then you pitch some more. And then you pitch in game-deciding moments that will dictate whether you remain on the team. Rodney’s up next.

“Get my three outs when they give me the chance,” Rodney said when asked what he could provide for the Nationals.

It can’t get much simpler than that.

“It’s two veteran guys who have pitched up here and have pitched well,” Martinez said. “Both pitch high-leverage situations, so they get it. Now they just got to come up here and be consistent and do their jobs.”

We’ll soon have a better idea of what, exactly, those jobs are. But Washington didn’t promote Rodney or Venters to sit around.

