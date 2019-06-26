

Undrafted rookie Justin Robinson will have a shot to stick in the NBA with the Wizards. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Like any good point guard, Washington Wizards’ incoming rookie Justin Robinson has a certain foresight. He could see plays develop at a quicker pace than any other point guard in the history of Virginia Tech men’s basketball, leaving as the school’s leader in assists. And his uncanny intuition seems to go beyond the court.

After Robinson landed awkwardly during a Jan. 30 game against the Miami Hurricanes, he laid on the hardwood and, though he had never had a serious injury before, he offered up a prescient diagnosis when the team’s trainer ran over.

“I have no idea how I knew but I told him I felt my fifth metatarsal had broke,” said Robinson, whose foot injury interrupted his breakout senior season. “He looked at me like I was crazy and he’s like, what are you talking about? I said, ‘I promise you I just broke my fifth metatarsal.’ ”

Then, weeks before the NBA draft, Robinson came across a clip that documented the moment in 2016 when Fred Van Vleet, now a Toronto Raptors guard and newly crowned NBA champion, addressed his crowd of supporters after going undrafted. Robinson didn’t know at the time that he would need this inspiration for June 20 but retweeted the video with the message: “wow, perspective.”

Perhaps due to his late-season injury, Robinson did not hear his name called by NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum, who announces the second-round picks. But, according to the perceptive point guard, that was by choice.

“The ultimate goal was to get drafted. We had some phone calls around the 40s area that we turned down to be in the best possible fit,” Robinson said after his first minicamp practice with the Wizards, “which we thought was here.”

Following the draft, Robinson signed with Washington as a free agent. Later that night, Tommy Sheppard, who has led the team’s basketball operations since April 2, referred to Robinson as the “61st pick.” Only 60 players are chosen in the draft — the Wizards selected Gonzaga’s Rui Hachimura (ninth) and Tennessee’s Admiral Schofield (42nd) — but Robinson believes he landed in an ideal situation for his future career.

“The main question was: Is the goal to hear your name called? [Or] is your goal to stick around and have a long career in the NBA and be in the best fit to make a roster?” Robinson said, recalling a conversation he had with his agent. “And I think that’s kind of what opened my eyes up and when my name wasn’t called, it hurt deep down inside but at the same time, I think I’m in the best fit for myself.”

Robinson, a 6-foot-2 native of Manassas, Va., whose family had Wizards’ season tickets during the Gilbert Arenas era, could break loose as a primary scorer when necessary at Virginia Tech. On Jan. 26, the same night he set the school’s record in assists, Robinson also scored a career-high 35 points against Syracuse. The next game in Miami, Robinson needed just 19 minutes to reach 17 points — then he heard a pop in his foot.

After the injury and recovery, Robinson returned to play only three more games in his college career. The last came inside Capital One Arena, as Wizards personnel watched Robinson and Virginia Tech play Duke in the Sweet 16. Though the Hokies lost, 75-73, Robinson stood out with 14 points and five assists. Ultimately, his abbreviated senior season did not diminish Robinson’s four-year resume in which he averaged 11.1 points, 4.5 assists and 38.5 percent shooting from three-point range.

On June 7, Robinson worked out for the Wizards, a visit that cemented the mutual admiration between the player and team.

“The relationship I built with Tommy Sheppard, and just the ideas of what I was hearing throughout the whole process when I came here. The calls after, the calls during the draft and just him always being a firm believer in me ever since I was in college and my agent knowing that,” Robinson said of why he felt Washington was the best spot for him.

Robinson is expected to spend some time with the team’s G League franchise, the Capital City Go-Go. But for a Wizards team lacking point guard depth, he can envision an opportunity to compete for an NBA roster spot.

“Not saying I’m going to make the roster but I think it has a good feel for me,” Robinson said. “They have to fill a lot of spots in free agency and technically right now on the roster, Tomas Satoransky is a free agent. John Wall is injured … Just being able to fight for that spot is kind of what I’ve always dreamed of and hope I can make it come true and do whatever it takes to help us win.”

