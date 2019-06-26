

Megan Rapinoe celebrates the U.S. team's victory Monday over Spain. (Lionel Bonaventure/AFP/Getty Images)

Megan Rapinoe, the co-captain of the U.S. women’s national soccer team and the hero of its victory over Spain in the Women’s World Cup, has left no doubt about whether she would visit President Trump in the White House if the Americans win the World Cup.

“I’m not going to the f------ White House,” Rapinoe told Eight by Eight magazine in a video clip it posted Tuesday, the day after the U.S. advanced to Friday’s quarterfinal against France. “No, I’m not going to the White House. We’re not going to be invited. I doubt it.”

The clip was posted on social media the day after Trump criticized her for not joining her teammates in singing along to “The Star-Spangled Banner” before games, although it is unclear when it was recorded. Asked whether he thought her action was appropriate, Trump told The Hill: “No, I don’t think so.”

The comment by Rapinoe, who visited Barack Obama’s White House after the team won the World Cup in 2015, is hardly surprising given her staunch and vocal opposition to Trump over the past few years, but it does raise the question of whether the country’s national team would even be honored with an invitation. Trump rescinded an invitation to the Golden State Warriors, who had indicated they would not visit the White House after winning the NBA championship in 2017 and 2018.

Rapinoe, who came out as gay in 2012, recently called herself “a walking protest when it comes to the Trump administration” because of “everything I stand for.” The idea that someone like her can wear the U.S. kit is “kind of a good ‘F you’ to any sort of inequality or bad sentiments that the [Trump] administration might have towards people who don’t look exactly like him.”

[Jerry Brewer: Megan Rapinoe isn't here to make you comfortable]

Rapinoe was at odds with the president in 2016, taking a knee during the national anthem while playing for the Seattle Reign to show support for and solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, whose decision to kneel during the anthem started a series of demonstrations by NFL players to bring attention to police brutality and social injustice. Those also brought frequent condemnation from the president and Rapinoe was the first high-profile white or female athlete to kneel during the anthem.

“I felt like it was the right thing to do. I think it was the right time to do that,” she said days after the protest in 2016. “I’ve talked to people who are equally inspired and outraged, and I welcome both of those conversations and think that they are both incredibly important. I think over all it’s been positive.”

In the 2½ years since Trump took office, many athletes have made it known they’re displeased with his administration — perhaps none more clearly than Rapinoe. In comments published last month, she told Yahoo she considers Trump “sexist,” “misogynistic,” “small-minded,” “racist” and “not a good person.”

Rapinoe’s feelings are also rooted in her advocacy for gay rights.

“Being a gay American, I know what it means to look at the flag and not have it protect all of your liberties,” Rapinoe told John D. Halloran of American Soccer Now, explaining why she took a knee in 2016. “It was something small that I could do and something that I plan to keep doing in the future and hopefully spark some meaningful conversation around it.”

She has no plans to start singing the anthem as she played for her country’s national team.

“I’ll probably never put my hand over my heart,” she told Yahoo. “I’ll probably never sing the national anthem again.”

