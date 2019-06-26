

Yankees players and officials helped commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Inn uprising with a plaque in Monument Park. (Kathy Willens/Associated Press)

Fifty years ago Friday, an NYPD raid on a speakeasy-style gay bar called the Stonewall Inn sparked both a riot and a movement, as LGBTQ people seized on the moment to press for equal rights.

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees marked the anniversary of that pivotal moment with the addition of a Stonewall plaque in Monument Park, where the team honors its key players and important events beyond the center field fence at Yankee Stadium.

"You walk through our clubhouse & you see people from all kinds of walks of life. I feel like we’re stronger because of that. This is a night that honors that. As I say to our players sometimes - love somebody that’s different from you. I think that's important" -@AaronBoone pic.twitter.com/y2uu76jqO5 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 26, 2019

According to the New York Daily News, the Yankees were one of a “handful” of MLB teams that hadn’t had an event celebrating the LGBTQ community before Tuesday’s ceremony. But they marked the anniversary of the Stonewall uprising before Tuesday’s game against the Blue Jays, with players CC Sabathia and Dellin Betances and GM Brian Cashman posing for photos with the Stonewall Inn’s co-owners and a witness to the 1969 uprising.

['Wrong, plain and simple’: 50 years after the Stonewall raid, New York City’s police commissioner apologizes]

The team also established a scholarship benefiting LGBTQ public school students in New York, with one winner from each borough.

“It’s incredible. It means everything. It really symbolizes human rights,” Stacy Lentz, the co-owner of the Stonewall Inn who attended the event, told the Associated Press. “Stonewall Inn is part of that human rights story, but it is overwhelming to see it next to Jackie Robinson and Nelson Mandela.”

The Yankees had worked with Lentz and fellow Stonewall owner Kurt Kelly on the event, but the plaque — sitting in the same area as monuments to Yankees greats such as Babe Ruth and Mickey Mantle, MLB trailblazer Jackie Robinson and world figures such as Mandela, who visited the stadium in 1990 after his release from a South African prison — was not something they anticipated.

“We were surprised. It was a total and complete shock,” Lentz said. “They said it was hard for them to keep a secret from us because we’ve worked with them for a while.”

Said Yankees Manager Aaron Boone: “You wear this uniform, you work for this organization, it carries a lot of weight and I think it’s important that as an organization we welcome everyone not only to work for this franchise, but from a fan base. We want people from all walks of life to feel like this is a place that they can come and feel comfortable, feel safe, feel good about Yankee Stadium and the Yankees as an organization.”

