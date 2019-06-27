

The finish line stands between races on the final day of the winter-spring horse racing season at Santa Anita Park on June 23. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The Breeders’ Cup Board of Directors voted unanimously Thursday to hold its showcase event at embattled Santa Anita Park in California, where 30 horses have died since Christmas as racing and veterinary experts have been unable to determine the underlying causes.

The board met Thursday at its headquarters in Lexington, Ky., to consider moving the races, which are scheduled for Nov. 1 and 2, to another major U.S. racetrack such as Churchill Downs, site of the Kentucky Derby. Instead, the 14-member board gave Santa Anita its vote of confidence to host the races, billed as a world championship at the end of the racing year, for a record 10th time.

“Foremost among the core values of the Breeders’ Cup are the safety and integrity of the competition and we hold ourselves, our host sites and our competitors, to the highest standards of both,” Craig Fravel, president and chief executive of the Breeders’ Cup, said in a statement. “It is clear that meaningful and effective reforms and best practices have been implemented in recent months at Santa Anita through the collective efforts of The Stronach Group, the Thoroughbred Owners of California, the California Thoroughbred Trainers, and the California Horse Racing Board.

“We fully embrace those reforms and will devote our time and energy in the coming months to further advance those efforts. We look forward to showing the world the best in Thoroughbred racing at one of its finest venues.”

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals applauded the board of directors’ decision while lamenting Churchill Downs’s track record for equine health.

“Who could possibly have thought that it was a good idea to move the Breeders’ Cup from a track that is trying to stop the carnage to one with an even more shameful record of fatalities? The Breeders’ Cup board made the right decision,” PETA Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo said in a statement. “Now, it should disallow trainers with multiple medication violations from all races.”

Three horses died within the final six racing days at the 84 year-old track as state legislators rushed to give the California Horse Racing Board authority to halt competition at the facility without the track owner’s permission.

The Racing Board recommended The Stronach Group, which also owns Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore and Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla., voluntarily close Santa Anita to racing at the beginning of the month after River Derby, an unraced 2 year-old, suffered a fractured shoulder while galloping at the track and was euthanized after unsuccessful emergency surgery.

But the owners and the California Jockey Club, representing backstretch workers who wouldn’t be paid if the track closed, pushed back and racing continued over the objections of animal rights activists and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), who called for an early end to racing season.

The California state legislature this week passed a bill to empower the racing board to immediately suspend a track’s racing license to protect horses and riders. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed the bill into law on Wednesday.

“Business as usual has resulted in too many horse deaths,” he said in a news release.

Equine officials all over the country, though, descended upon Santa Anita during the rash of horse deaths to evaluate the health of the animals training there and the track’s surface. One executive called the issues “multi-factorial,” but soil experts did not discovered anything unusual. Track authorities midseason instituted some of the toughest reforms on the use of racing crops and race-day medications.

Santa Anita has already shut down once this season to make room for investigators and racing surface experts, but the day after the track reopened, another horse broke down, fracturing both front legs. Two weeks later, another horse fell on the turf course and was euthanized.

Santa Anita went six weeks without a fatality before mid-May, but seven more horses have died since then.

Hall of Famer Jerry Hollendorfer was banned from the track and all other owned by The Stronach Group on Monday after a fourth horse in his stable was killed.

