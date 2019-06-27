

Joe Snively watches youth players run drills during the Capitals' development camp. (Courtesy photo/Washington Capitals)

Nick Swigart hovered outside the locker room entrance at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex on Wednesday evening, hoping to see the hockey player who “inspires” him. Finally, 23-year-old Joe Snively emerged, and Swigart’s face lit up. He could not contain his excitement as Snively bent over to sign his Reston Raiders hat.

“I was like, ‘Oh my god. I’m meeting a Reston Raider who made it to this point,’” Swigart, 11, said. “If he can do it, then I’m confident I can do this.”

Swigart has been following Snively’s career since he signed with the Washington Capitals as a free agent in March. Although it was Swigart’s 9-year-old sister, Julianna, who was participating in the youth hockey clinic with players as part of the Capitals’ development camp, the elder Swigart was not going to miss the chance to meet his hometown hero.

The moment was just as surreal for Snively, who grew up in Herndon and remembers being in Swigart’s place more than a decade ago. This week he is participating in the week-long training session with other Capitals prospects and coaches from the Capitals’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Hershey Bears, where he is again expected to play next season.

“To be in the locker room and see the pictures all over the facility and skate on this ice, it's a pretty weird feeling,” Snively said. “I remember when I was 12 or 13 playing youth hockey in this organization.”

Snively’s entry-level contract with the Capitals is a significant milestone for local hockey. Not only does his presence illustrate how the sport has grown in the Washington area over the past 14 years — a trend that has been deemed “The Ovechkin Effect” — but it also signals to younger local players that they, too, can make it to the big leagues.

“I hope that this gives the kids some motivation that they can do it,” Snively said. “I’m not the only [local] guy. There are guys a couple years younger than me who may not be playing with the Caps, but they will for sure play with other organizations.”

Snively’s D.C. roots run deep. His father, who works in Vienna, was a Capitals season ticket holder when Snively was growing up and would watch Snively skate between periods at games as a “Mini Mite,” the Capitals’ 8-and-under youth league. In middle school, Snively played for elite teams in the area, including the Reston Raiders and Little Caps.

After a year at Landon School in Bethesda, Snively continued his high school career at South Kent Academy, a private boarding school in Connecticut. He went on to play for Yale, where he recorded 36 points (15 goals, 21 assists) in 33 games playing on the right wing. Snively joined the AHL’s Hershey Bears for the 2018-19 season, recording seven points in nine games.

“It’s a great story. He’s a local kid and we had a chance to sign him,” said Capitals Coach Todd Reirden. “We’re really fortunate that he was willing to sign with us. Lots of teams were interested. Clearly you can see his ability to skate and make plays in tight areas. We’re looking forward to seeing him as the week goes on.”

Reirden has spent the past four seasons in various coaching positions within the franchise and has seen firsthand the impact of the 2018 Stanley Cup victory on the local hockey scene.

“You’re starting to see these players coming up now and it’s all a result of what has happened here with the Washington Capitals,” Reirden said. “That’s what it’s all about — growing the game of hockey, especially in areas like this. It’s great to see a result like that right underneath our roof.”

Since Alex Ovechkin’s rookie season in 2005-06, youth hockey participation has grown 50 percent in the Washington region, according to USA Hockey. The Capitals’ outreach efforts have contributed to the local growth, including a Hockey School program launched in 2007 that has reached more than 35,000 students in the D.C. area. Snively participated in some of those early camps and clinics with Capitals legends such as former Caps players Brooks Laich and Peter Bondra. The roles reversed for Snively this week.

“[Seeing the kids smiling is] why we love hockey and why we love playing,” Snively said. “Sometimes you might forget that, especially when you’re pro, because of all the pressure and expectations. It’s nice to get on the ice with kids where they just are having fun and not worrying about it. It reminds you of when you were little.”

