From a young age, David Beckham was a soccer star. At 18, he began playing for Manchester United. He was a starter by the time he turned 20. After he captained the national team from 2000 to 2006, he signed a five-year, $250-million contract with the L.A. Galaxy.

His children? Not as prodigious on the soccer field. Of his four kids, only one even plays the sport: his daughter, Harper. On Thursday, Harper sat next to her father to watch England beat Norway, 3-0, in a Women’s World Cup quarterfinal matchup in France. England will next play the winner of Friday afternoon’s USA-France showdown.

Beckham, his mother, Sandra, and Harper all celebrated. He high-fived Harper, too — after leaving her hanging.

Beckham played for England’s national team from 1996 to 2009. He’s also part of the ownership group for Inter Miami CF, a team set to join the MLS.

But right now he’s an avid fan of his nation’s women’s team. Before the game, he and Harper met with team members, including striker Nikita Parris. They also posed for a photo with the team.

“So lucky to get to see the girls before tonight’s big game,” Beckham wrote in an Instagram post. “As a player I know exactly what it means to play in these competitions and to have the support from home which means so much..I just want to say how very proud we all are of every single player, they are doing amazingly well and the whole country is behind them !!!”

“As you can see Harper was so excited to meet the team & is so excited for the game,” he added. “Come On England.”

Beckham, 44, is the first English player to win league titles in four countries: England, Spain, the United States and France. He retired in 2013 after a 20-year career.

In an appearance on the Graham Norton Show, a talk show on BBC, Beckham explained how it was “heartbreaking” his three sons don’t play soccer. He’s relieved Harper plays the game. And if Thursday is any indication, her interest appears to still be fairly high.

