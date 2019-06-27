

D.C. United defender Joseph Mora was fouled by Orlando City defender Ruan, resulting in a yellow card during United's match against Orlando City. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

D.C. United defender Joseph Mora is expected to miss “at least a few weeks” with a sprained ankle, a club spokesperson said Thursday. The club is still awaiting the final MRI results.

After missing nearly three months of MLS play with a broken jaw, Mora returned when United’s league schedule resumed Wednesday, but during the game, Mora was injured on Ruan’s hard challenge in the 27th minute. Ruan received a yellow card, and Mora managed to play the full 90 minutes.

[Wayne Rooney's long-range strike lifts D.C. United against Orlando City]

Mora’s broken jaw was also due to a collision with Ruan, which took place when the two teams played at the end of March. In that game, United’s fourth of the season, Ruan’s knee crashed into the head of Mora, who also suffered a concussion and lost a tooth. Mora, United’s primary left back, returned to the field this month for the team’s two U.S. Open Cup games.

“He’s a huge part of us being a successful team in possession, attacking, defensively,” United Coach Ben Olsen said of Mora after the 1-0 win against Orlando City. “So all this data now — came across our desk a month ago of how important he is to our attack. And it’s not that he sets up the final play. It’s he’s two or three passes away from really positive play going forward. We’ve missed him.”

United will now have to navigate a handful more games without Mora and with two other usual starters — American winger Paul Arriola and Venezuelan midfielder Junior Moreno — away with their national teams.

In Mora’s absence, Olsen could use Jalen Robinson, Chris McCann or Chris Odoi-Atsem to help fill the void. When Mora was out with his broken jaw, midfielder Ulises Segura played some on the back line. In the game against Orlando City, Segura played in the place of Arriola. Olsen could also opt to play with just three in the back.