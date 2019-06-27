

Rockies star Nolan Arenado was selected as a starter for next month's MLB All-Star Game in Cleveland. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

On Thursday night, Major League Baseball rolled out the first phase of its plan to add juice to its all-star selection process — a nationally televised “Election Night” special to unveil the fan-voted starters for the July 9 All-Star Game at Cleveland’s Progressive Field. But an essential part of the process remained the same as ever: the names that were missing were at least as notable as the names that made it.

After an entire winter and most of a spring spent discussing Bryce Harper and Manny Machado — the twin focal points of what was expected to be a historic free agent class — neither superstar made the cut as a starter with their new teams. Both Harper, now with the Philadelphia Phillies, and Machado, with the San Diego Padres, were eliminated in the “primaries” — a preliminary round of fan voting that culled the nominees into small groups of finalists.

For the most part, the players voted in by the fans Thursday night — through methods that included official MLB mobile apps and, for the first time, Google ballots — went as expected. They included:

The consensus best player in the game, Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout, selected for his eighth straight all-star team.

The defending National League MVP, Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Christian Yelich, and the player shooting to unseat him in 2019, Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Cody Bellinger, both making the team for the second time.

The MVP of the 2018 All-Star Game at Washington’s Nationals Park, Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, also becoming a second-time all-star.

The 2018 NL rookie of the year, 21-year-old Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., becoming a first-time all-star.

A slew of perennial all-stars having typically brilliant seasons earning spots, including Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado (fifth appearance), Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (fourth) and Astros outfielder George Springer (third).

A handful of resurgent veterans who wouldn’t have seemed to stand a chance at such an honor before the season began receiving nods. These include Cleveland Indians first baseman Carlos Santana (a first-time all-star at age 33), New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu (third all-star berth but first since 2017) and Texas Rangers designated hitter Hunter Pence (fourth all-star berth but first since 2014).

A couple of out-of-nowhere surprises who nonetheless have put up deserving numbers in the season’s first half: Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (.263 batting average, .324 on-base percentage and .389 slugging percentage through 2018 but at .316/.364/.585 in 2019 entering Thursday) and Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco (.272/.329/.420 through 2018, .321/.379/.532 in 2019).

Among the most deserving players snubbed Thursday night was Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon, in the midst of the best season of his stellar career but still seeking his first all-star berth. Actually, Rendon’s snub came earlier in the week, when he failed to crack the top three in “primary” balloting among NL third basemen. Rendon, however, will almost certainly be chosen as a reserve.

The “Election Night” rollout of starters, televised by ESPN, was a major piece in baseball’s effort to gin up interest in the All-Star Game. After a 25-day “primary” balloting reduced the fields to three finalists at each position (nine outfielders), fans had 28 hours to vote for the starters at MLB.com, individual team sites, MLB mobile apps and Google.

Another part of the enhancements: a $1 million bonus to the winner of the Home Run Derby, held annually the night before the All-Star Game. During the All-Star Game itself, extra innings will begin with a runner on second base, and players who have left the game will be eligible to reenter as pinch runners.

The absences of Harper, a six-time all-star, and Machado, a four-time all-star, in the NL’s starting lineup were neither surprising — as both finished outside the top three in balloting to reach the finals — nor outrageous. Harper, 26, is suffering through one of the worst first halves of his career, hitting just .246 with an .821 on-base-plus-slugging percentage and leading the NL in strikeouts. Machado, also 26, got off to a poor start with the Padres, and even a recent hot streak has him still hitting .280 with an .858 OPS.

Neither of the players, who signed contracts worth a combined $630 million this winter, is likely to make the NL roster as a reserve — chosen by a combination of player balloting and MLB selections — when those are announced Sunday evening.

In fact, it is possible that the top nine free agents from this winter, in terms of overall contact values, will be absent from Cleveland on the second Tuesday in July — a list that includes not only Harper and Machado but also pitchers Patrick Corbin, Nathan Eovaldi, Yusei Kikuchi, Zack Britton and J.A. Happ and outfielders A.J. Pollack and Andrew McCutchen.

Outfielder Michael Brantley, who signed the 10th-largest contract this winter — a two-year, $32 million deal with the Astros — sneaked into the starting lineup Thursday night with the third-highest vote total among American League outfielders.

