

All-star Kemba Walker may be departing Charlotte this summer. Is Boston next? (Chuck Burton/AP)

The wait isn’t over yet, but it is shorter.

Free agency, otherwise known as NBA Christmas, kicks off six hours earlier than usual this year. No longer will representatives from East coast teams have to stay up until midnight to start negotiating with free agents; this year, they can talk turkey over an early dinner. Teams and players will begin meeting at 6 p.m. Eastern on June 30.

Twelve franchises are expected to have at least $20 million to spend this summer, and a few moves could open up more space.

Keep in mind: Most of these reported deals will be verbal at first; a league moratorium period ensures the majority of contracts can’t be officially signed until July 6. Usually, both sides are faithful to these agreements. Then again, sometimes you get a DeAndre Jordan situation [shrug emoji].

Regardless, soon we’ll have answers to the summer’s biggest NBA questions:

Will Kawhi Leonard remain in Toronto to chase a repeat, or is his long-rumored California move the next way the board man gets paid? Will the injured Kevin Durant and also injured Klay Thompson stick with the Golden State Warriors or break from a dynasty? Is Kemba Walker the perfect third star for LeBron James and Anthony Davis’s Los Angeles version of the Monstars, or will Walker stay with Michael Jordan in Charlotte on a monstrous deal? Who will cross their fingers, hold their breath then offer big money to Kyrie Irving and/or Jimmy Butler? What will the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks do now that the Plan A for both teams has seemingly been dashed? And who is Boogie Cousins’s next dance partner?

— Glenn Yoder, NBA editor

Latest news and rumors

Kemba sweepstakes heat up, Celtics are first in line (June 27): Walker has long been linked to the Lakers, but the New York Times reported Tuesday that "Boston and Dallas are at the front of the line" in trying to convince the all-star guard to leave Charlotte. The Athletic followed with a report Thursday that Walker and the Hornets have "sizable gaps and stalemate in talks so far," and ESPN then labeled the Celtics the front-runner for his services.

Rockets targeting Jimmy Butler . . . again (June 26): Houston has tried and failed to bring the Texas native home before, and now the Rockets have really accelerated their aggressiveness. A day after writing that a sign-and-trade with the Philadelphia 76ers might be on the table, ESPN is reporting that Houston is shopping Clint Capela, Eric Gordon and P.J. Tucker for a draft pick (and cap space) that could help make such a trade possible. Philadelphia could also retain Butler on a five-year max deal, and "has been privately expressing confidence around NBA that it can re-sign Butler and Tobias Harris."

Kevin Durant is officially on the market (June 26): Durant declined his $31.5 million player option Wednesday to become a free agent, per ESPN, and is weighing his options in New York. When Warriors GM Bob Myers was recently asked by the Mercury News about the team's optimism around retaining Durant and Klay Thompson, he simply responded, "We'll see."

Kristaps Porzingis expected to receive massive offer from Mavericks (June 25): The Latvian big man has yet to play a game for Dallas since being acquired at the trade deadline, but Mark Cuban and co. seem intent on locking Porzingis into a core alongside rookie of the year Luka Doncic. The two sides will reportedly meet as free agency begins on June 30, with the Mavericks offering a full maximum contract at five years and $158 million, per the Athletic. Porzingis is a restricted free agent. He could be unrestricted next summer.

Top 30 free agents

The Washington Post’s 2019 NBA free agent rankings considered the following factors: age, health, team role, 2018-19 stats, contribution to winning, transferability of skills, off-court intangibles, postseason impact, anticipated earning power and projected production during the forthcoming contract period, among other factors.

RFA=restricted free agent

1. Kawhi Leonard

The 2019 Finals MVP is this summer’s true power broker: a return to Toronto would cement the Raptors as 2020s early title favorites, while a cross-country move to L.A. would turn the West on its head.

2. Kevin Durant

Although an Achilles’ injury will likely sideline the 2014 MVP for all of next season, Durant will command max offers from multiple suitors.

3. Jimmy Butler

A strong postseason showing for the Philadelphia 76ers helped the domineering all-star wing resuscitate his value, which dipped during an ugly early-season holdout with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

4. Kristaps Porzingis (RFA)

The forgotten man of this year’s class due to a knee injury that cost him the 2018-19 season, the 23-year-old “unicorn” is expected to re-sign with the Dallas Mavericks on a long-term max contract as a restricted free agent.

5. Kyrie Irving

Questions abound about his long-term health, defensive consistency, leadership skills and locker room personality, but Irving’s electrifying scoring game and marketability will earn him a max deal.

6. Nikola Vucevic

After toiling in relative anonymity with the Magic for years, the 6-foot-11 center enjoyed a contract year for the ages by averaging career-highs across the board while leading Orlando to an unexpected trip to the playoffs.

7. Kemba Walker

Underqualified to be the best player on a contender, the Charlotte Hornets’ longtime point guard should seek out a team that will cast him more appropriately as a second or third option.

8. Klay Thompson

The five-time all-star suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during the NBA Finals that cost him a few spots on this list, but the Golden State Warriors remain highly motivated to retain one of their core pieces.

9. D’Angelo Russell (RFA)

Despite a breakthrough season in which he made his first all-star team with the Brooklyn Nets, the 23-year-old point guard faces questions about his defensive aptitude, shot selection and ability to get to the basket.

10. Khris Middleton

Long one of the NBA’s most underrated players, the Milwaukee Bucks’ all-star wing should cash in big time after riding shotgun to Giannis Antetokounmpo during a 60-win season.

11. Tobias Harris

Philadelphia should be highly motivated to keep Harris — a talented complementary scorer and a beloved teammate — given the hefty price it paid to acquire him at the deadline.

12. Al Horford

The 33-year-old center dealt a crippling blow to Boston’s short-term plans by declining his player option, with reports indicating that an outside suitor is prepared to offer him a four-year contract worth nine figures.

13. Brook Lopez

A prototypical stretch five who more than held his own defensively in Milwaukee, Lopez earned himself a hefty raise from the bargain one-year, $3.4 million deal he signed last summer.

14. Malcolm Brogdon (RFA)

Brogdon is lacking when it comes to flair and raw athleticism, but the 25-year-old guard makes up for it with efficient shooting, heady decision-making and role flexibility. He has been a highly valuable contributor in Milwaukee.

15. Paul Millsap

Denver holds a $30.5 million team option on Millsap, a two-way power forward who remains a key contributor even though his all-star days are well behind him.

16. Bojan Bogdanovic

The 30-year-old Bogdanovic should ride a career-high 18 points per game and 43 percent three-point shooting with Indiana last season to the biggest contract of his career.

17. DeMarcus Cousins

The four-time all-star center will likely be greeted by a skeptical marketplace given that he has yet to return to full health after sustaining an Achilles’ injury in 2018 and a quad injury during the 2019 playoffs with Golden State.

18. Thaddeus Young

Young, 31, defies modern preferences for floor-spacing, rim-protecting power forwards, but he remains a quality two-way performer thanks to his defensive versatility and his ability to score without dominating the ball.

19. Julius Randle

Randle, 24, has improved since his Lakers days, but he posted some of the NBA’s emptiest stats in 2018-19 thanks to the New Orleans Pelicans’ breakneck pace and his abysmal defensive impact.

20. DeAndre Jordan

No longer the springy athlete who earned all-NBA first team honors in 2016, Jordan must prove that he is still motivated to play defense at a high intensity level.

21. Patrick Beverley

One of the NBA’s most respected on-ball defenders and a capable spot-up shooter, Beverley is an ideal point guard to pair with a scoring-minded, ball-dominant two guard.

22. Jonas Valanciunas

A forceful presence on the low block, Valanciunas is a stat-stuffer whose limited mobility has often made him a postseason liability.

23. J.J. Redick

Although Redick has remained a capable scorer and knockdown shooter deep into his 30s, concerns about his defense and his advancing age have forced him to settle for short-term deals the past two summers.

24. Harrison Barnes

While Barnes parlayed his championship experience and upside into a $94 million contract with the Mavericks in 2016, the forgettable forward never blossomed as expected.

25. Ricky Rubio

A savvy, budget-conscious team will look past Rubio’s unsightly shooting to find value in his plus defense and proven distributing.

26. Nikola Mirotic

Mirotic sputtered to the close with Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference finals, but he’s a reliable floor-spacer who competes hard on the glass.

27. Marcus Morris

Even though Morris’s bark is often worse than his bite, the physical combo forward spaces the court reasonably well and has logged hundreds of playoff minutes over the last two years.

28. Danny Green

A resurgent campaign in Toronto for the 31-year-old three-and-D wing paid off with his second ring, and it should net him one more sizable payday this summer.

29. Rudy Gay

Gay’s prime was cut short by Achilles’ surgery, but he remains a useful wing scorer and capable outside shooter who has smoothly transition to a secondary role on offense.

30. Darren Collison

A placeholder starting point guard for most of his 10-year career, Collison’s experience and shooting make him a decent backup plan for teams that miss out on star floor generals.

— Ben Golliver, national NBA reporter

Player movement tracker

Trades since June 1; signings since June 30. Some deals may not be official until July 6.

June 24: Portland Trail Blazers trade Evan Turner to Atlanta Hawks for Kent Bazemore

June 21: Milwaukee Bucks trade Tony Snell and 2019 first-round pick (No. 30) to Detroit Pistons for Jon Leuer

June 21: Philadelphia 76ers trade Jonathon Simmons and 2019 second-round pick (No. 42) for $2 million

June 20: Boston Celtics trade Aron Baynes and 2019 first-round pick (No. 24) to Phoenix Suns for 2020 first-round pick (via Milwaukee, top-seven protected)

June 20: Minnesota Timberwolves trade Dario Saric and 2019 first-round pick (No. 11) to Phoenix Suns for 2019 first-round pick (No. 6)

June 20: Phoenix Suns trade T.J. Warren and 2019 second-round pick (No. 32) to Indiana Pacers for cash considerations

June 20: New Orleans Pelicans trade Solomon Hill and 2019 first-round pick (No. 4) and second-round pick (No. 57) to Atlanta Hawks for 2019 first-round picks (Nos. 8 and 17), 2019 second-round pick (No. 35) and 2020 first-round pick (via Cavaliers, top-10 protected)

June 19: Memphis Grizzlies trade Mike Conley Jr. to Utah Jazz for Grayson Allen, Kyle Korver, Jae Crowder, 2019 first-round pick (No. 21, since traded), 2020 first-round pick (top-seven protected and 15-30 protected)

June 15: New Orleans Pelicans trade Anthony Davis and a future first-round pick (right to swap) to Los Angeles Lakers for Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, 2019 first-round pick (No. 4, since traded), 2021 first-round pick (top-eight protected) and 2024 first-round pick (unprotected)

June 6: Brooklyn Nets trade Allen Crabbe and 2020 first-round pick (top-14 protected) to Atlanta Hawks for Taurean Prince and 2021 second-round pick.

