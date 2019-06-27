

England's Rachel Daly and Carly Telford during training. (Phil Noble/Reuters)

The Women’s World Cup quarterfinals begin Thursday with Norway and England squaring off in Le Havre. Follow along here for live updates.

It’s been 1,466 days since the English women’s national team turned a second-half deficit into a 2-1 round-of-16 triumph over Norway during the 2015 Women’s World Cup. Thursday, the two will line it up again, this time with a semifinals appearance on the line and perhaps a chance at redemption for Norway.

England is full of confidence after its first four World Cup matches. The Lionesses possess an unblemished 4-0 record, holding Scotland, Argentina, Japan and Cameroon to one goal total.

Confidence, not talent, has sometimes been England’s Achilles’ heel in international competition. But since the hiring of manager Phil Neville early last year, that is no longer the case. Neville implemented a free-flowing offense that emphasizes each player sharing the ball.

[VAR is working at World Cup, FIFA says. That’s not wrong, but it could work better.]

The everybody-eats approach has paid dividends, as England outscored opponents 29-1 during World Cup qualifying. The Lionesses won the round-robin SheBelievesCup early this year over the United States, Japan and Brazil, and have an 8-1 goal differential in this tournament

It may look like all-systems-go for England, but a potential problem lies on the defensive end after team captain Steph Houghton suffered an ankle injury during the Cameroon match last weekend. Houghton’s back-line mate Millie Bright is also dealing with an unidentified virus. Both players’ game statuses are in “major doubt,” according to Neville.

Norway also carries momentum into the quarterfinals. After navigating their way through a challenging group stage, which included a loss against host France, the Grasshoppers upended sixth-ranked Australia on penalty kicks in the round of 16 after a 1-1 draw.

The opportunity to rewrite history and eliminate England will be a nice motivating element, but to reach their fifth World Cup semifinal in eight chances, Norway must play sound defense while also making a concerted effort to muddy up the game. The Norwegians are without Ada Hegerberg, the world’s best player, who is skipping this event to protest what she believes is unfair treatment of the women’s program by the Norwegian soccer federation.

Norway’s defense has taken a bend-but-don’t-break approach through much of this tournament. Mental lapses have placed an increasing amount of pressure on the team’s back line and goalie, though they’ve stood strong. If they don’t, England will take advantage.

[Women's World Cup bracket and schedule]

Players To Watch:

Norway’s Caroline Graham-Hansen: Graham-Hansen’s light has shined the brightest for Norway thus far. After missing the 2015 World Cup while recovering from a serious knee injury, the 24-year old midfielder looks to be in top form, having twice been named the woman of the match through four World Cup games. She’s taken 11 of Norway’s 16 shots on goal, according to the BBC. She’ll have to maintain that level of play if Norway is to advance.

England’s Nikita Parris: Fourteen minutes into England’s opening group-stage match versus Scotland, the 25-year old forward tallied the Lionesses’ first goal of the tournament by placing a nifty penalty kick in the back of the net. Since then, Parris has been held without a goal. But look for the reigning Football Writers’ Association’s Women’s Footballer of the Year to remind the world of her offensive prowess versus Norway.

What you need to know

When: Thursday, 3 p.m. Eastern.

Where:. Stade Oceane, Le Havre.

TV: Fox, Universo.

Streaming: Fox Sports.

Read more on the Women’s World Cup:

The U.S. World Cup team’s greatest challenge: Rising European powers

Cameroon decries ‘miscarriage of justice’ during World Cup match vs. England

Trump invites USWNT to White House after Megan Rapinoe says she’s ‘not going’

She just missed the cut for the World Cup. Her two roommates are starring for the U.S.

USWNT gets its first taste of vulnerability ahead of its biggest World Cup test yet

Brazil legend Marta delivers impassioned message to young players after loss to France