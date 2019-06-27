

Vanderbilt players celebrate clinching the programs second College World Series title. (Nati Harnik/AP)

Vanderbilt defeated Michigan, 8-2, in Game 3 of the College World Series finals on Wednesday night in Omaha, adding another trophy to its case and capping off an impressive season.

Vanderbilt pitcher Mason Hickman struck out 10 Michigan batters, allowing four hits and one run over six innings. Center fielder Pat DeMarco, a 17th-round pick by the Yankees, homered in the second inning and finished the night with two RBIs and a walk. And Right fielder J.J. Bleday, the fourth overall pick by the Miami Marlins in this month’s MLB draft, pushed Vanderbilt’s lead to 5-1 with an RBI single in the fourth inning.

The Commodores capped off a dominant season with a thrilling postseason run highlighted by ace freshman Kumar Rocker’s 19-strikeout no-hitter against Duke on June 8 in the Nashville Super Regional. After a Game 1 loss to the Wolverines, Vanderbilt relied on Rocker on Tuesday night in Game 2. The star freshman wasn’t fazed by the moment, striking out 11 and allowing only three hits and two walks to lead Vanderbilt to a Game 2 victory.

Rocker was named the series’ Most Outstanding Player.

Kumar Rocker: 6.1 IP, 11 K, 1 ER



Mason Hickman: 6 IP, 10 K, 1 ER



A freshman & a sophomore on college baseball's biggest stage 🤩 pic.twitter.com/bpne6VkGr0 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) June 27, 2019

Vanderbilt now has two national titles, having beaten Virginia in 2014 College World Series. The Commodores lost to the Cavaliers in a College World Series finals rematch the next year.

The program has become a major league staple in the last decade-and-a-half, with Bleday becoming the 16th Commodore to be drafted in the first round in the last 15 years. Thirteen Vanderbilt players were selected in this month’s draft.

With a veteran-laden team, the Commodores went into the College World Series having won the Southeastern Conference regular season and tournament titles.

“It’s maturity,” Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin said after the game. “It’s maturity and the ability to stay centered for a long period of time. I don’t have any other word for it. It helps having seven seniors back, and the seven seniors deserve this. It came full circle for them and I’m very happy for them.”

