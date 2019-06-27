

Wayne Rooney second from left, scored from beyond midfield in the first half to help D.C. United beat Orlando City SC. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Orlando City SC goalkeeper Brian Rowe could only sprint back toward the net he was tasked with protecting and then desperately leap, arm outstretched. D.C. United forward Wayne Rooney, some 75 yards away behind the midfield line, had already noticed the opportunity and launched the ball downfield.

Rooney’s remarkable goal, the lone score in D.C. United’s 1-0 win at Audi Field, counts the same as all his others, the 20 additional moments since Rooney joined the club last summer in which one of his shots sank into the back of an opponent’s net. But Wednesday night’s on-target strike from long distance reminded yet again why United brought Rooney to the nation’s capital a year ago — to inject excitement and some attacking prowess into a struggling club that has seen improved results ever since.

WAYNE ROONEY FROM PAST MIDFIELD!!!! pic.twitter.com/dJ5BriAOx3 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 27, 2019

After Rooney caught Rowe outside the penalty area in the 10th minute, United’s defense had vulnerable moments and the team couldn’t extend its lead despite taking 15 shots, including four on target. In the 73rd minute, Ulises Segura sent the ball into the back of the net off a pass from Lucas Rodriguez, but video review ruled Segura offside.

Nonetheless, United held on to end its five-game winless streak in MLS play in its first league game since June 1. United goalkeeper Bill Hamid made three saves to preserve the clean sheet. In the second half, United managed to survive a dangerous scramble inside the six-yard box once Steve Birnbaum cleared a loose ball.

After opening Audi Field midway through last season, United compiled an impressive 12-2-1 record at home, fueling its surge from last place into the playoffs. But in 2019, the club has had less success inside its new stadium in Southwest Washington, winning just four of nine games at home during the first half of the season.

But in its return from the break in the league schedule, United started the second half of its MLS slate by taking care of Orlando City, a team that has only won two games on the road this year.

With Joseph Mora’s return to the starting lineup, United had the group of defenders it used to open the season available for the first time in an MLS game since the end of March when Mora broke his jaw. Midfielder Chris Durkin also returned to MLS play after missing the past four league games while he was with the U.S. team at the Under-20 World Cup in Poland.

The game against Orlando City was the first of three during an eight-day stretch, so a replenished roster — despite still missing American winger Paul Arriola and Venezuelan midfielder Junior Moreno, who are away with their national teams — will be beneficial in the coming days.

For now, though, United can happily take these three points from its first win in a league game since May 12, all thanks to a bit of Rooney magic early in the game.

The last time Orlando City visited Audi Field last August, United scored during stoppage time after Rooney chased down an opposing player heading toward an empty net and then served a long cross to Luciano Acosta, who headed in the game-winner. In those moments, when the game swung from what seemed to be an inevitable loss to a United victory, the young stadium etched a signature moment into its lore.

“The play he makes is what he is about,” United Coach Ben Olsen said that night a season ago.

And Rooney’s goal Wednesday night helped show that, too.

Read more:

With Joseph Mora’s return, a healthier D.C. United begins second half of MLS season

D.C. United’s U.S. Open Cup run ends with a flat, 2-1 loss to NYC FC

VAR is working at World Cup, FIFA says. That’s not wrong, but it could work better.

Trump invites USWNT to White House after Megan Rapinoe says she’s ‘not going’