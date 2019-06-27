

Moritz Wagner will be joining Bradley Beal in Washington. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

The Washington Wizards aren’t planning to be a major player on the first day of NBA free agency. But this offseason will possibly be remembered as the summer the balance of power shifted in the league, and the Wizards will have played a small yet important role in the biggest story ahead of free agency.

On Thursday, Washington acquired three players (Moritz Wagner, Jemerrio Jones and Isaac Bonga) in a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. By doing so, the Wizards lodged themselves into the Anthony Davis saga as the third team in the monumental trade between the New Orleans Pelicans and Lakers.

Earlier this month, the Pelicans agreed to trade Davis, a six-time all-star, to the Lakers but the timing of the deal’s completion would impact Los Angeles’ salary cap. With the Wizards entering the fray to send $1.1 million to the Pelicans in return for a trio of young players from the Lakers, coupled with Davis waiving his $4 million salary kicker, Los Angeles can now complete the deal on July 6 and have more money to spend, including potentially adding a max contract free agent.

While the rest of the league awaits the June 30 kickoff to free agency — all eyes are on the Lakers, who can now potentially attract Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard or all-star point guards Kemba Walker or Kyrie Irving — Washington continues to subtly rebuild its roster through creative moves by surrendering no assets on the roster and spending efficiently.

Wagner, a 6-foot-11 big man and first-round pick a year ago (No. 25 overall), will earn $2 million next season and highlights the incoming crop. In his rookie season in Los Angeles, Wagner made 43 appearances with the Lakers but also appeared in six games for the G League South Bay Lakers. When Wagner was able to display the range of his game in the G League, he averaged 16.5 points and 5.8 rebounds while also flashing the ability to stretch the floor by attempting 6.2 three-pointers per game.

Last spring as Wagner went through the pre-draft process, he participated in a workout with the Wizards. At the time, Wagner was viewed as an intriguing stretch-five solution for Washington, who expressed a goal to shoot more threes. Though the Wizards, who possessed the 15th and 44th picks in the draft, could not claim him, the team now adds Wagner to its burgeoning collection of big men.

Wagner joins a roster that currently includes the guaranteed contracts of Dwight Howard and Ian Mahinmi. On Wednesday, the Wizards also extended a qualifying offer to Thomas Bryant, who started 53 games at the center position. The move will make Bryant a restricted free agent and Washington will have the right to match any offer sheet he potentially signs with another team.

Besides Wagner, the Wizards obtained a pair of players in Jones and Bonga who spent the majority of the 2018-19 season in the G League.

Jones, a 6-foot-5 undrafted forward out of New Mexico State, appeared in 47 games with the South Bay Lakers (9.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists) but signed for the final six games of the regular season with the Lakers. Although Jones shot only 20 percent from long range in his limited time with the Lakers, he has fashioned himself as a dogged defender.

“I just love basketball, so if you see me, you’ll like the game I play too, because it ain’t all about a bucket,” Jones said in an interview published on the Lakers’ team website. “It’s about the little things. The dirty work. The nitty-gritty.”

Bonga, a 19-year-old forward from Germany, was drafted 39th in the 2018 draft and has the frame of a skinny forward (6-9, 180 pounds) but the skills of a point guard. Though Bonga looked raw at times during his 31 games in the G League, averaging 2.8 turnovers compared to 2.7 assists per game, he has been scouted as an athletic playmaker in need of refinement. The Lakers traded a future second-round pick to acquire Bonga from the Philadelphia 76ers, the team that originally drafted him. Assistant general manager Jesse Buss said at the time that the team saw Bonga as possessing a “good long-term upside.”

For the second time in a week, the Wizards completed a trade to acquire multiple players by using cash.

Last Thursday, the Wizards made a draft deal with the 76ers to land Jonathon Simmons and the rights to the 46th pick, Admiral Schofield, in exchange for cash considerations. Schofield, as well as the Wizards’ lottery pick, Rui Hachimura, participated in the team’s minicamp this week in preparation for the NBA Summer League games in Las Vegas — where the Wizards’ latest deal will come full circle.

Since the trade with the Lakers is not expected to be completed until July 6, Wagner, Jones and Bonga may not be available to play in Washington’s Summer League opener later that night against the other team in this deal, the Pelicans.

