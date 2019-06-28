

Orlando City goalkeeper Brian Rowe can't reach D.C. United forward Wayne Rooney's shot from 70 yards out on Wednesday. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

When ranking the greatest goals of Wayne Rooney’s career, it’s almost necessary to break the candidates into two categories: those scored from at least 55 yards out and those scored from more reasonable distances.

As of Wednesday night, when Rooney stunned Orlando City with a ridiculous 70-yard strike at Audi Field, the D.C. United forward has three goals in the first category, one with each club team he’s played for during his remarkable career.

“It was a good goal,” Rooney deadpanned on the latest episode of “The Wayne Rooney Podcast” with “Men in Blazers” co-host Roger Bennett. “I’ve tried it all through my career. I always try to be aware of where the goalkeeper is.”

On Wednesday, Orlando City goalkeeper Brian Rowe was well off his line in the 10th minute when Rooney took advantage.

“I actually knew I was going to have a shot from distance a few minutes before that,” Rooney said. “I seen the goalkeeper and seen he was quite far out and his standing position was high, out of his goal, so I knew throughout the game an opportunity was going to come to get a shot in. … Two minutes after I seen him, the ball fell perfect.”

HOLY CRAP. WAYNE ROONEY WITH A WOLF BLITZER OF A STRIKE FROM INSIDE HIS OWN HALF 🙌🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/p5BkfnIQXo — roger bennett (@rogbennett) June 27, 2019

Rooney scored from similar distances for Manchester United in 2014 and again for Everton in 2017, both times against West Ham.

“The [first] West Ham one, I actually didn’t hit it clean,” Rooney said of his high-arcing half volley that sailed over the goalkeeper’s head. “If you watch it, it was on the volley. It had a little bit of a swerve on it. I didn’t hit it as clean as I would’ve actually liked to.”

😱😱😱@WayneRooney scored this spectacular effort v West Ham in 2014... pic.twitter.com/fQSms0kA1H — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 10, 2018

Rooney’s second goal from beyond midfield happened after West Ham goalkeeper Joe Hart came well off his line to make a sliding clearing attempt. The ball rolled straight to Rooney, who unleashed a screamer.

“That’s probably as clean as I’ve hit a ball ever,” Rooney said. “It was perfect.”

⚽️ | With 57% of the public vote, @WayneRooney's strike from inside his own half against West Ham is named the @Carling Goal of the Season. #TheDixies pic.twitter.com/EkdNfjhjxm — Everton (@Everton) May 1, 2018

The degree of difficulty on his latest long-range strike wasn’t as high as the one he scored for Everton, Rooney explained to Bennett.

“For the Everton goal, the ball was coming toward me and I didn’t have as much time,” he said. “ . . . The one [Wednesday] was more like a cross-field pass. You’re passing it into the goal.”

Rooney said he knew his “cross-field pass” would find its target on Wednesday as soon as he kicked it. Bennett joked that the ball was in the air so long Rooney had time to run to the sideline and make himself a cup of tea. Instead, Rooney was thinking about Rowe in that moment.

“One of the things I think about — it’s quite strange, actually — is for the goalkeeper,” Rooney said. “Don’t dive, because you’re not going to get it. You’re going to make yourself look silly. That’s actually a genuine feeling.”

Rooney said he’s always encouraging his teammates to take chances on the field and he doesn’t worry about looking foolish if an occasional shot from distance misses wildly.

“If you’re not going to try it, you’re scared, then you’re never going to do it,” he said. “I think it’s important that every player has that mentality and fearlessness, because I make mistakes throughout the game. Everyone makes mistakes throughout a 90-minute football game. There are moments in games . . . that count and which matter. If you get those moments right, then no one remembers the mistakes.”

It turns out Rooney and D.C. United midfielder Chris Durkin were playing a favorite game in practice on Tuesday in which they compete to see who can hit the back of the net on the fly with a shot from beyond midfield.

“Nine times out of 10, he hits it,” Durkin said after Wednesday’s 1-0 win. “With that kind of technical ability and that arsenal he has, there’s no reason for him not to shoot that. I wasn’t that surprised, to be honest. It was an awesome goal.”

As for where his latest tally ranks in his career, Rooney told Bennett it’s definitely in his top-five.

“The three goals from that distance are almost separate,” Rooney said. “I think that one was probably the best one [of those three]."

