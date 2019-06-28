

The Washington Capitals have traded left wing Andre Burakovsky (65) to the Colorado Avalanche. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The Washington Capitals have traded forward Andre Burakovsky to the Colorado Avalanche for second- and third-round picks in the 2020 NHL draft, the team announced Friday. Pending unrestricted free agent forward Scott Kosmachuk was also a part of the deal, but he’s unlikely to be included in the Capitals’ plans.

Burakovsky, 24, has been the subject of trade speculation since December, and this move comes three days after the team extended the restricted free agent a qualifying offer worth $3.25 million, a slight overpay given that he has scored 12 goals with 13 assists in each of the past two seasons. Washington did that to retain his negotiating rights, unwilling to let the 2013 first-round pick become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

Trading him means the Capitals will get some return on an asset, but they now have more salary-cap freedom to re-sign restricted free agent forward Jakub Vrana and potentially add a middle-six forward in free agency next week.

General Manager Brian MacLellan said last week that other teams had inquired about Burakovsky’s availability.

“We like the player,” MacLellan said Thursday. “There’s been some inconsistencies there, but when he’s on his game, he’s a good player. We’d like to keep him around, but obviously his name is out there a little bit, so we do talk to some teams about him. But we’re not going to move him unless we get something we’re comfortable with back.”

MacLellan made similar comments around the trade deadline in February, when it looked as if Burakovsky could be moved. But after he had just five goals and four assists in his first 41 games of the season, he put up seven goals and nine assists in his final 35 games. MacLellan described Burakovsky’s season as “frustrating,” and that description could apply to his career, too. He has been streaky throughout his five years in the league, alternating between showing bursts of the speed and skill that made him an impressive prospect and prolonged slumps that could make him a lineup liability. He was a healthy scratch in six games last season.

The Capitals now have a need for a third-line right wing, and it’s possible they could now re-sign pending unrestricted free agent Brett Connolly, who scored 22 goals in that role last season. Washington could also target a player from outside the organization, like Joonas Donskoi.

This story will be updated.