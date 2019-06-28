

Trevor Rosenthal will get another chance to revive his career in the American League. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

It seems Nationals bullpen flameout Trevor Rosenthal won’t have to wait too long to get back to work. Rosenthal, who was released by Washington on Sunday after a short, disastrous tenure, reportedly will sign a minor league deal with the Detroit Tigers. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman was the first to report on Rosenthal’s next destination.

Rosenthal, 29, signed with the Nationals during the offseason for a guaranteed $8 million after he missed the entire 2018 season because of Tommy John surgery. He was expected to be one of the team’s primary setup men, but he didn’t record an out in his first four appearances at the start of the season and soon found himself on the injured list and in the minors. His ERA over his first seven outings before he was taken off the active roster was 36.00, which was accompanied by nine walks and three hit batsmen.

Upon his return to the big leagues earlier this month, Rosenthal showed signs of improvement, allowing just one earned run in his first 3 ⅓ innings. Then came Saturday night against the Atlanta Braves, when he walked three straight batters, all of whom came around to score, without recording an out. That was enough for the Nationals, who ate the remainder of his contract and let him go the next morning.

Signing Rosenthal presents little to no risk for the Tigers, who have the second-worst record in the American League and have lost 20 of their past 22 home games. The most intriguing aspect of the reported signing is the identity of the Tigers’ next opponent. It’s the Nationals, who will open a three-game series at Detroit’s Comerica Park on Friday.

