

New York Mets southpaw Jason Vargas pitched Wednesday night, then addressed questions for the first time since threatening a reporter Sunday. He has not apologized for his involvement in the altercation. (Matt Slocum/AP)

The New York Mets continue to unravel. They have lost five straight, they are the only team in baseball with more blown saves (20) than saves (18), and more than halfway through the season they have dropped to 37-45 following a 3-8 road trip that finished with another demoralizing loss Thursday afternoon in Philadelphia.

Mets infielder Todd Frazier cracked a two-run home run in the top of the ninth, helping New York eventually take a 3-1 lead. Then closer Edwin Diaz blew his fourth save, allowing five runs in the bottom of the inning to send the Mets to a 6-3 walk-off loss.

All of it prompted radio host Mike Francesca to say, “Fire them all!”

Watch Mike Francesca’s live reaction on the air watching Jean Segura’s game winning HR and Mets blowing another lead! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ZKg3ATWSJy — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) June 27, 2019

It may actually happen to at least one player: left-handed starter Jason Vargas. He has been one of the Mets’ most reliable pitchers, which isn’t saying much, though he may not be on the roster much longer.

An unnamed Mets official said of Vargas, “We’re all angry with him,” adding that Vargas “might not even be a Met come Aug. 1,” per Yahoo Sports, which also reported that people in the Mets’ front office — including General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Wilpon — are frustrated with the veteran starter. The anger stems from Vargas’s confrontation over the weekend with reporter Tim Healey of Newsday, in which Vargas had to be restrained by teammates, and how Vargas has handled the aftermath.

When answering questions for the first time since he was fined for his expletive-filled confrontation with Healey, Vargas, 36, said he doesn’t believe that “all the info” is out there.

Jason Vargas on the incident from over the weekend: "I think it's pretty obvious that all the info wasn't out there" pic.twitter.com/j632ktnUfH — SNY (@SNYtv) June 27, 2019

“It was an unfortunate confrontation,” Vargas told reporters Wednesday night. “I don’t think all the information is really out there. I don’t think that this is a time to get into that. But I think that anybody that knows me, or anybody that has played with me through the duration of my career, there’s never been a situation like that. So to think that it just happened out of the blue, would be foolish.”

During Wednesday’s Mets telecast, broadcasters Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez said they didn’t understand why Vargas had not apologized to Healey. The team’s management and manager, Mickey Callaway, issued apologies. But Vargas hasn’t.

Gary Cohen on how Jason Vargas handled his appearance with the media on Monday. pic.twitter.com/yVB4BLxfzK — SNY (@SNYtv) June 27, 2019

“It doesn’t sit well at the end of the day that somebody can physically threaten a person in his place of work and not have to feel some consequence from that action,” Cohen said. “And as somebody who cares deeply about this organization and has for a long time, my fear is that it leaves a stain and even more so that it gives entree for the next player who feels in the heat of the moment that he needs to vent like that to do the same thing.”

Of course, the Vargas saga wouldn’t be as noteworthy if the Mets weren’t imploding — if the Mets weren’t, well, the Mets.

