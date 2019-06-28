

Ryan Zimmerman returns from the 10-day injured list, which he'd been on since late April, before the series opener Friday against the Tigers. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

The Washington Nationals will activate first baseman Ryan Zimmerman and option outfielder Michael A Taylor to Class AAA Fresno ahead of Friday night’s series opener in Detroit, the team announced on Friday afternoon.

Zimmerman returns after a lengthy rehab from plantar fasciitis, which landed him on the 10-day injured list retroactive to April 26. In 86 plate appearances, he hit .213 with an on-base-percentage of .302. It’s almost the same statistical offensive output as Taylor, who’d hit .211 and had an on-base-percentage of .277 in 85 plate appearances.

Zimmerman’s return comes as current starting first baseman Matt Adams is putting together one of his hottest streaks of the season. On Thursday night, in the series finale against the Miami Marlins, Adams crushed a three-run home run off right-hander Sandy Alcantara to tie game, 4-4, in the sixth inning, and the Nationals went on to win, 8-5. It’s prompted questions about how much Manager Dave Martinez will play each Zimmerman and Adams in the impending timeshare.

Taylor had been limited to a reserve role since the Nationals acquired outfielder Gerardo Parra in mid-May. Parra became the fourth outfielder to the regular trio of Juan Soto, Victor Robles and Adam Eaton. For the Nationals, Taylor’s best attribute was his defense, though Martinez rarely used him as a defensive replacement late in games and seldom pinch-hit him.

In February, the Nationals won an arbitration hearing against the 27-year-old outfielder over a difference of $250,000. Taylor asked for $3.5 million in salary but the arbitrator sided with the Nationals’ offer of $3.25 million.

With the current roster construction, Taylor made the most sense to demote because they could do so without designating him for assignment. The Nationals’ bench will remain at four players, giving Martinez utility infielder Howie Kendrick, second baseman Brian Dozier, Parra, and either Adams or Zimmerman.

