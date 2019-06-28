

Matt Adams had a three-run homer against the Marlins on Thursday night and has six home runs and 16 RBI in his past 16 games. (Mark Brown/Getty Images)

MIAMI — It seems that each of Matt Adams’s home runs — however high, however long, however clutch in the moment — doubles as a reminder that Ryan Zimmerman will soon come off the injured list.

The return of Zimmerman, the Washington Nationals’ first baseman when this season began, could complicate Adams’s playing time moving forward. But it shouldn’t.

“We’re going to find ways to get him in there, especially against right-handed pitchers,“ Manager Dave Martinez said after Adams launched a three-run homer in an 8-5 win Thursday. “We talked about this before, him, Howie [Kendrick], they give tremendous value to this club, and I have to get them in there.”

With Zimmerman set to be activated this weekend, at some point during a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers, Adams will be at the center of much debate. Zimmerman has been out since April 28 with plantar fasciitis in his right foot, and his spot has been filled by a mix of Adams (mostly against righties), Kendrick (mostly against lefties) and Gerardo Parra (mostly when Adams was out in early May). And while this does create a conundrum for Martinez — two lineup spots every day, four players to cycle through them — Adams’s opportunities should not dwindle upon Zimmerman’s return.

He is the only left-handed hitter among him, Kendrick, Zimmerman and Dozier, who should begin splitting more starts with Kendrick at second. Martinez has stated, repeatedly, that he wants to rest both Zimmerman and Kendrick whenever possible. He has pledged to be especially careful with Zimmerman. That means Adams is still likely to play against righties and, when Washington faces a lefty, Martinez will have to choose between Zimmerman, Kendrick and Dozier to fill out his lineup. Kendrick can also moonlight at third if Anthony Rendon needs a day off.

It is, really, a luxury for a club once so short on healthy hitters. It just can’t take away from Adams’s at-bats, at least until he cools off, because the 30-year-old now has six home runs and 16 RBI in his last 10 games. He’s helped key a power surge that’s seen the Nationals crush 31 home runs in their last 16 contests. The lineup has reached a new level because of it.

“I’m calm at the plate," Adams said, after the Nationals beat the Miami Marlins on Thursday, of what’s going well for him offensively. "I’m getting ready a little sooner, getting my foot down on time and laying off those tough borderline pitches for the most part and getting the better pitch to hit after that.”

It is still unclear how the Nationals plan to make room for Zimmerman, who could join the team as soon as Friday. The most logical move seems to be optioning outfielder Michael A. Taylor to the minors, since Washington can do so without designating him for assignment. If they wanted to demote veteran Gerardo Parra, another candidate, they’d risk losing him on waivers. There’s a chance they downsize their bullpen, from eight arms to seven, but that would also run the risk of losing a pitcher — maybe Tony Sipp or Matt Grace — to another team.

If Taylor is sent down, with Zimmerman taking his place, the Nationals’ bench would remain at four players. In a given game, that gives Martinez a backup catcher, Parra as his fourth outfielder, and then two among Zimmerman, Adams, Kendrick and Dozier. That’s where the game of musical chairs begins. The 35-year-old Kendrick has been the team’s biggest surprise with a .956 on-base-plus slugging percentage in 210 plate appearances. Dozier shook off a bad start and is up to 12 home runs, but has regressed a bit recently. Zimmerman, though on the shelf for two months, shouldn’t be buried in the rotation unless he has really slowed down. Zimmerman was hitting .213 before the injury.

Adams is clicking with the offense, which is no coincidence, and providing protection for 20-year-old Juan Soto. Adams has many more homers off righties this season — 10 heading into the weekend — but has improved, marginally, against left-handed pitching. On Wednesday, Martinez could have pinch-hit for Adams when the Marlins brought in lefty Wei-Yin Chen with two on in the sixth. But he left Adams in, and he crushed a three-run homer. Adams feels that more opportunities in those spots, and trust from Martinez, has gone a long way. Hitting more in general has helped him find a rhythm.

Martinez doesn’t have much of an excuse to sit Adams against a right-handed starter. He’s also become less likely to pinch-hit for Adams when a matchup specialist comes in.

“For me, it’s a good problem to have, because regardless of if they start or not, you have two guys on the bench that can really do some damage somewhere along the game,” Martinez said. “So that’s a good problem to have for me. We’ll figure all that stuff out once [Zimmerman’s] ready and gets here."

That time has just about come. The challenge, more than anything, will be to not let it get in the way of what’s working.

