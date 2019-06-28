

Throughout his first week with the Washington Wizards, Rui Hachimura immersed himself in the ways of the NBA. He asked questions often — a good sign, according to his coach — and studied the veterans who may be fighting for roster spots but can still teach the ninth overall draft pick about professionalism.

Hachimura, the 21-year-old preparing for his NBA Summer League debut next Saturday against the New Orleans Pelicans, has made the leap. Even so, during one moment of his transition from college star to highly touted rookie, Hachimura hesitated.

The Wizards were ending one of their crowded minicamp practices with a full-court game of five-on-five. As the clock was winding down, Hachimura caught a pass at the top of the three-point arc, but instead of taking the quick shot, he relied on his instincts from his days at Gonzaga. Hachimura pump faked, then dribbled into the open space near the top of the free throw line and pulled up for a jumper.

“[Hachimura] just got into his comfort zone,” said Wizards assistant Robert Pack, who will coach the team during summer league games next week in Las Vegas. “I guess as camp goes on, as summer league goes on, if he feels more comfortable stretching it out he’ll have those opportunities.”

During three years at Gonzaga, Hachimura, a 6-foot-8 forward who can swing between both forward spots, never shied away from shooting. He was accurate and efficient, with a career .579 field goal percentage, by moving in open space and working through his options in the mid-post. Three-point shooting, however, was not a staple of his skill set.

Although Hachimura appeared in 102 collegiate games, he attempted only 76 shots from beyond the arc. Last season, as a junior, Hachimura recorded career-highs in made and attempted three-pointers (15 of 36), but the rate at which he took those deep shots averaged to only one per game.

After Hachimura declared for the draft, he did not work out for a single team — he only participated in a pro day held by his agency — but during the months of preparation, he worked with trainers to improve his shooting range.

“I did a lot, mostly like the threes and the stuff that I’ll be working on,” Hachimura said.

The Wizards scouted Hachimura for years and attended his pro day in Los Angeles. Despite his limited range in college, the team still felt confident in drafting and cultivating him into a potential stretch four.

“He doesn’t shoot enough threes. Well, in college that wasn’t part of what he was asked to do,” interim president of basketball operations Tommy Sheppard said at Hachimura’s June 21 news conference. “I think that would be something our coaches would be able to install.”

As Sheppard continued his response to a question about Hachimura’s improvement over the years, he turned to Hachimura with a question.

“You can shoot the three, right? You told me you can shoot the three,” Sheppard said, as many in the room laughed. “I think we’re going be on a really good trajectory. He promises that he’ll work on it everyday.”

Though Sheppard held a straight face, he was joking about this particular criticism about Hachimura’s game. Sitting beside his boss, Hachimura nodded when Sheppard asked about his three-point skills. However, during the team’s three-day minicamp, that part of his game had not been unearthed.

“He hasn’t had a lot of opportunities. That was just guys playing,” Pack said, explaining the moment when Hachimura glided away from the arc to shoot a midrange jump shot. “You don’t want to tell guys to shoot the three. You want them to play ball. We’ll get in enough as we go on. If you’re there, take that three, but right now we’re just letting him play.”

The Wizards expect those opportunities to come — they wouldn’t have drafted Hachimura so high if they didn’t — but in these early days, they’re expecting him to learn and Hachimura has obliged. During the abbreviated camp, Hachimura estimated the team installed 10 to 20 plays. The new plays and terminology led Hachimura to ask questions, not only to coaches but his teammates. Pack listed Hachimura’s footwork and his curiosity as a few of the things that have impressed him about the rookie.

“It’s different in college,” Hachimura said, “we had a play for me and this time, we’ve got to play together.”

The Wizards invited 21 players to camp, a mix of undrafted free agents, G League players and NBA veterans Jeff Withey and Tony Wroten, who are attempting to get back into the league after playing overseas. As Hachimura watched his new teammates, he discovered something even more valuable than three-point shooting to survival in the NBA.

“I can see after practice and before practice, how they take care of their bodies. I think I can learn [that] kind of stuff, especially from veterans,” Hachimura said. “I need to learn that kind of stuff.”

