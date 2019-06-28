

Tobin Heath during the U.S. win over Spain. (Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

The United States and France will meet at 3 p.m. Eastern. Check back here for live updates.

France, the world’s fourth-ranked women’s soccer team, is no Spain, which played a much different style than Sweden, which was a far cry from Chile, which feels galaxies away from Thailand.

The United States’ task of defending its World Cup title will grow more difficult in Friday’s quarterfinal matchup in Paris against Les Bleues, the tournament hosts. Where Sweden prodded and Spain pushed, France has the class and pedigree to nudge the Americans even further toward the brink, setting up a match the world has been pining for.

“This is the best game,” U.S. forward Megan Rapinoe said after the Americans’ round-of-16 victory over Spain. She also called it a “spectacle” and an “absolute media circus. “This is what everybody wanted. We want it. Seems like they’re up for it . . . These are the biggest games, that you kind of dream about as a kid.”

France’s title hopes rest with an experienced squad that knows how to score. Defender Wendie Renard has three goals for the tournament. Eugenie Le Sommer is close to becoming France’s all-time leading scorer, male or female. Amandine Henry has been superb as both a distributor and scoring threat from the midfield. Her goal in extra time led France past Brazil in the round of 16.

Will all that firepower finally be enough to crack the Americans’ inexperienced back line?

A foolish mistake against Spain shared by keeper Alyssa Naeher and defender Becky Sauerbrunn shattered the U.S.'s shutout streak of nearly 650 minutes. La Roja at times created chances with ease, holding possession around the American penalty area until Yankee midfielders stepped in to provide assistance.

France will supply even more speed and pressure and could be the first side to out-possess the United States. How forwards Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Tobin Heath will handle that is to be seen. The U.S. has excelled on the attack with the ball on Heath’s foot. Her offensive creativity was responsible for an own goal against Sweden and made the Spanish defense uncomfortable. Morgan is tied for the lead for the tournament’s Golden Boot with five goals. Rapinoe scored two penalties against Spain and has been a main facilitator around the 18-yard box with three assists.

With any luck for fans, this match could turn into one of pace and constant chances exchanged on either end. Then after 90 minutes — and possibly extra time — one of the world’s top teams will head home.

What you need to know

When: Friday, 3 p.m. Eastern.

Where: Parc des Princes, Paris.

TV: Fox, Telemundo.

Streaming: Fox Sports.

Pregame reading

The Women’s World Cup has never seen a matchup quite like USA vs. France

It’s a quarterfinal, not the final, but few international women’s team sports events have generated such buzz as the faceoff between the reigning Americans and the fast-rising French. (Read more)

Perspective: Megan Rapinoe tackles Trump comments and then moves on. It’s not in her to sidestep.

The U.S. team co-captain has commanded the spotlight all week, first by scoring both goals in her team’s 2-1 victory over Spain, then with the airing of her profanely worded opposition to visiting the White House. Thursday, she addressed the Trump flap directly at the start of a news conference, then shut the door on the topic to discuss the France match. It’s consistent, Liz Clarke writes, with Rapinoe’s long-displayed ability to compartmentalize, strong will and love for the spotlight. (Read more)

Meet the French team that will try to upset the United States

The Americans still will have their hands full Friday with a team that hasn’t lost an international match since February. Here’s a look at the French players who could give them trouble. (Read more)

Perspective: Megan Rapinoe isn’t here to make you comfortable

Jerry Brewer writes that it’s hard to keep count of all the polarizing ways that people describe Rapinoe: Star and pariah, exuberant and excessive, a necessary voice and an irreverent troublemaker. “But you will pay attention to her, and if you’re not too busy listening to your own voice, perhaps you will learn something.” (Read more)

For broadcasters, Women’s World Cup rallies record audiences with an event and a cause

The social activism of many players has become a major subplot of the tournament. Broadcasters and advertisers have taken notice, spreading those messages to a growing global audience that experiences the event mostly through television. (Read more)

VAR is working at World Cup, FIFA says. That’s not wrong, but it could work better.

The video replay system, which is being used at the Women’s World Cup for the first time, has been at the center of controversy in several matches. And though it has greatly reduced egregious errors, more subjective rulings, as well as the time spent on reviews, are areas of concern. (Read more)

USWNT gets its first taste of vulnerability ahead of its biggest World Cup test yet

Against grinding out a victory over Spain, the U.S. defense was called “moldy,” the coach was criticized for her substitution patterns, and star forward Alex Morgan did not appear to be full strength. The team said the adversity will prove beneficial vs. France. (Read more)

Better early than never: U.S.-France is a World Cup quarterfinal with big-time stakes

Perhaps the tournament’s two best teams, the United States and France meet in the quarterfinals, rather than in a championship bout. That could be cause for groans, inevitably, one of the world’s best teams will be sent packing before the round of eight, but the players seem up for the moment. (Read more)

U.S. soccer players keep World Cup separate from lawsuit, but they’re scoring in both

On the field, the Americans steamrolled through the group stage by scoring a record 18 goals and conceding none in three matches. Off the field, the U.S. women have parlayed their dominant performances into major leverage in the court of public opinion. That, in turn, may translate into legal leverage. (Read more)

Jill Ellis quietly sits at the heart of U.S. juggernaut in Women’s World Cup

The U.S. women’s national soccer team humming through the World Cup is notable for boundless depth, waves of first-class forwards and hearty experience. There are famous players, rising figures and an unapologetic swagger that irks opponents. But behind the scenes — quietly, firmly and armed with a dry sense of humor while her band stacks up goals, victories and endorsements — Coach Jill Ellis has helped define the world’s top-ranked team. (Read more)

The U.S. World Cup team’s greatest challenge: Rising European powers

With England and host nation France joining perennial powers Germany and the United States among the top four ranked teams in the world, parity is far greater in the elite ranks than at the bottom. (Read more)