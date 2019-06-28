

Serena Williams’s quest for her 24th grand slam singles title at Wimbledon, which would tie her with Margaret Court for the most in history, is going to be far from easy.

One of the craziest, nastiest Grand Slam quarters in the Open Era

5 No. 1s. 7 major singles champs. 4 former Wimbledon singles champs: Serena. Sharapova. Kerber. Muguruza.#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/PaMTEFUvkv — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) June 28, 2019

The 11th-seeded Williams, whose seven Wimbledon singles titles trail only Martina Navratilova’s nine, was paired in a bracket with three other All-England champions: Maria Sharapova (2004), fifth-seeded Angelique Kerber (the defending champion) and 26th-seeded Garbiñe Muguruza (2017). Williams’s bracket also features top-seeded Ashleigh Barty, who is coming off a French Open title last month; Samantha Stosur, the 2011 U.S. Open champion; and Svetlana Kuznetsova, the 2004 U.S. Open champion and 2009 French Open champion.

Williams, 37, last won a grand slam at the 2017 Australian Open, losing in the final last year at both Wimbledon and the U.S. Open. This year, she made it to the quarterfinals in Melbourne and the third round at Roland Garros. The Wimbledon draw this year sets her up for a possible fourth-round meeting with Kerber, who defeated Williams in the final last year at the All England club and in the 2016 Australian Open final.

Julia Goerges, Belinda Bencic, Donna Vekic, Kaia Kanepi and Alison Riske, all considered strong on grass courts, also lurk in Williams’s portion of the bracket.

Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams, meanwhile, will open the tournament against a player 24 years her junior: 15-year-old Coco Gauff, an American who’s the tournament’s youngest qualifier in the Open era. Williams already had won two Wimbledon titles and four slams by the time Gauff was born in 2004.

On the men’s side, topped by No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal were drawn into a possible semifinal matchup. Nadal is ranked No. 2 in the world and Federer No. 3, but their seedings are reversed at Wimbledon because the All-England Club’s system takes into account grass-court results over the past two years.

[Rafael Nadal is world No. 2 but Wimbledon No. 3. Say what?]

The bracket set up Nadal for a possible quarterfinal matchup with No. 5 Dominic Thiem, a rematch of the 2018 and 2019 French Open finals that both were won by Nadal. The Spaniard also will face the hotheaded Nick Kyrgios in the second round, assuming both win their first-round matches.

Federer (eight), Djokovic (four) and Nadal (two) have won 14 of the past 16 Wimbledon men’s titles. Andy Murray has the other two, and this year he’s only competing in doubles on a team with Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert as he contemplates stepping away from the sport because of recent hip surgeries.

