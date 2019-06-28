

D.C. United midfielder Luciano Acosta tries to avoid Orlando City's Kyle Smith on Wednesday. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Video of Wayne Rooney’s remarkable goal from beyond midfield, the only score in D.C. United’s match against Orlando City, circulated widely online Wednesday night and into the next day, usually attached to a comment expressing awe — and rightfully so. The English star, who arrived at Dulles International Airport a year ago Friday, had created yet another highlight-reel moment at Audi Field, one that lifted United to victory.

With the temperature rising, a few players away on international duty and United into the second half of the MLS schedule, the club had managed to end its five-match winless streak in league play and now will try to continue moving in a positive direction, starting Saturday night against visiting Toronto FC.

“Summer soccer — it’s hard, man,” United Coach Ben Olsen said after his team defeated Orlando City. “The mentally tough teams can really pick up points in the summer.”

United (8-4-6, 30 points) grabbed three against Orlando City, keeping the club in third place in the Eastern Conference. In the match against Toronto (6-7-4, 22 points) and Thursday’s trip to FC Dallas, it could pile on up to six more in less than a week.

United has had a few other stretches with three games in about a week, as have all the league’s other teams. The MLS playoffs begin earlier than last year, meaning the same number of games have been packed into a regular season that’s three weeks shorter.

After the break in the MLS schedule, starting the second half of the season with a win was “the message in the locker room for the past couple weeks,” midfielder Chris Durkin said after the Orlando City match. “It was great to have this time off to really reset, see what we’re doing wrong, get back to our core values and strengths.”

Toronto will be playing its third match in eight days, so Olsen said, “I’m assuming the game in 90-degree weather is going to be a slower-paced game, and it’s about managing the ball.”

When these teams met in May, United had traveled to Toronto for a midweek match and Olsen overhauled his starting lineup. United had played at home three days before and had a test in Houston looming, so reserves played significant time in a match that ended in a 0-0 draw despite Toronto’s 36-3 shot advantage.

Olsen has fewer options to tinker with this time because two of his regular starters, American winger Paul Arriola and Venezuelan midfielder Junior Moreno, are with their national teams at the Concacaf Gold Cup. Toronto’s roster is even more depleted: It has six players at the event, the most of any MLS club.

“Certainly, you’d like to get some fresh bodies on there, but you also want to continue with your best group,” Olsen said Thursday. “That’s what we’re doing now, trying to evaluate the effects of last night and we know historically which guys can hold up in these type of scenarios. But then you throw in that it’s summer, it’s hard. It takes a little bit more out of you.”

Olsen will have to make at least one adjustment to the group he called upon to face Orlando City: Defender Joseph Mora is expected to miss at least a few weeks with a sprained ankle suffered in Wednesday’s win. Mora had just returned after being sidelined since he broke his jaw at the end of March.

In four full games this year, United hasn’t conceded a goal with Mora on the field. Plus, Olsen said the team has data that shows how important Mora is to United’s attack because he’s “two or three passes away from really positive play going forward.”

Against Orlando City, Olsen made just one substitution, bringing on forward Quincy Amarikwa in the 88th minute. The other six players who were on the bench Wednesday have played in a combined 25 games this season.

“We’re a little thin,” Olsen said when asked about late substitutions. “I know where you’re getting at: Do you trust the players on the bench? I trust them in certain scenarios. And in certain scenarios, I’d rather have the guys out there that already understand the game in real time and not coming in.”

United is well positioned in the standings, but the club needs “a piece or two here in the transfer window [which opens July 9] to really push us to the next level,” Olsen said. By then, United will start to bring Arriola and Moreno back into the fold, with Mora expected to return not long after.

“We’ve been able to amass a good amount of points, and we’re chugging along,” Olsen said. “We’ve shown a winning mentality . . . but we’ve got to get better. We have to look ourselves in the mirror and be realistic in that some of the way we’ve been playing lately over the last month or two, it’s not sustainable. We have to improve.”