

Germany's Kathrin Hendrich celebrates victory with her teammates after defeating Nigeria in the round of 16. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Matches like these are perhaps the reason that World Cup knockout-stage showdowns have earned the reputation for being low on scoring but high on drama.

Germany has yet to concede a goal through four matches, the only team that can make that claim. Sweden has advanced by committing its entire squad to repelling attacks.

And still, both these sides are among the world’s most capable offensive powers, loaded with quality finishers and experienced enough for clever combination plays. That attacking prowess won’t be the main display Saturday afternoon.

Instead, look for a familiar pattern: Germany on the ball, Sweden on the counterattack. It’s redundant — both sides have played the same style almost the entire tournament — but it’s also mutually beneficial, and the style the two played during the 2016 Olympic final in Rio de Janeiro. Germany took the gold medal with a 2-1 result. In fact, Sweden hasn’t beaten Germany at a major tournament since 1991.

Germany, the world’s No. 2 team and winner of Group B, rarely faces an opponent that can compete to hold the ball, and the Swedes are not such an opponent. Midfielder Sara Daebritz has played all of all four matches and has three goals to show for it. Forward and captain Alexandra Popp has scored twice, both headers, and isn’t shy about blasting away at the target. Defender Giulia Gwinn has been the principal distributor with a pair of assists. Germany has done better to operate from the flanks than straight up the middle.

[World Cup bracket and schedule]

Sweden will lead with its defense. Its back four of Linda Sembrant, Hanna Glas, Nilla Fischer and Magdalena Eriksson has been one of the tournament’s best units. Keeper Hedvig Lindahl surely has. Her save on a Canadian penalty led the Swedes to this match. On breakouts — Lindahl, among other things, is a maestro at distributing from the 18-yard box — midfielder Kosovare Asllani has combined well with forwards Stina Blackstenius and Fridolina Rolfo. Elin Rubensson on the other wing also has a goal and an assist.

The winner will face either Italy or the Netherlands in the semifinals.

What you need to know

When: Saturday, 12:30 p.m. Eastern.

Where: Roazhon Park, Rennes.

TV: FS1, Telemundo.

Streaming: Fox Sports.

Pregame reading

Megan Rapinoe stands tall as U.S. beats France in World Cup battle worthy of the hype

The France-United States quarterfinal lived up to its billing, and more. And when 90 exhausting minutes expired, the United States remained in contention for a fourth championship by edging France, 2-1, in a riveting match. (Read more)

England romps over Norway to advance to World Cup semifinals

The Lionesses on Thursday advanced to their second straight World Cup semifinals with a dominating performance against Norway. (Read more)

For broadcasters, Women’s World Cup rallies record audiences with an event and a cause

The social activism of many players has become a major subplot of the tournament. Broadcasters and advertisers have taken notice, spreading those messages to a growing global audience that experiences the event mostly through television. (Read more)

VAR is working at World Cup, FIFA says. That’s not wrong, but it could work better.

The video replay system, which is being used at the Women’s World Cup for the first time, has been at the center of controversy in several matches. And though it has greatly reduced egregious errors, more subjective rulings, as well as the time spent on reviews, are areas of concern. (Read more)

On Women’s World Cup rosters, the global impact of Title IX is clear

At the World Cup, it’s not just the United States that’s reaping the long-established benefits of Title IX, the federal legislation that in 1972 required equal opportunity for girls and women. Nations around the world have rosters sprinkled with athletes who were recruited by U.S. colleges and have been shaped, in meaningful ways, by NCAA competition. (Read more)

The U.S. World Cup team’s greatest challenge: Rising European powers

With England and host nation France joining perennial powers Germany and the United States among the top four ranked teams in the world, parity is far greater in the elite ranks than at the bottom. (Read more)