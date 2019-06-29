

The Netherlands team celebrates victory after the Round-of-16 match against Japan. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images )

Between Italy and the Netherlands, whose run to the World Cup quarterfinals was more impressive? The Italians, the No. 15 team in the world, finished first in a group that included top-10 teams Australia and Brazil, and then knocked off China, 2-0, in the round of 16. The Dutch, the world’s No. 8 team, beat two higher-ranked teams in Canada and Japan, and are one of four remaining teams that has yet to lose a game in this tournament.

That makes this match among the most intriguing in the quarterfinals. Two European teams, two relatively evenly matched teams, two teams that have won games as the aggressor and counterpuncher, two teams searching for their first trip to a semifinal.

The Netherlands arrived here on a VAR-awarded last-minute penalty against Japan scored by Lieke Martens, her second tally of the tournament. As fortuitous as it was, it also symptomatic of the Dutch’s struggle to create meaningful offensive chances with their World Cup dreams on the line.

For Italy, the 2-0 victory over China in the round of 16 was a triumph, but it is now a team diminished. Striker Cristiana Girelli, who had a had trick against Jamaica in group play, left the last match early after reportedly suffering from heat stroke. With the quarterfinal match arriving just four days later, it is unclear if she will be well enough to play.

Italy was the lowest ranked team to advance to the quarterfinals and is in this round for the first time since 1991, while Netherlands is in the quarterfinals for the first time.

[World Cup bracket and schedule]

What you need to know

When: Saturday, 9 a.m. Eastern.

Where: Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes.

TV: FS1, Telemundo.

Streaming: Fox Sports.

Pregame reading

For broadcasters, Women’s World Cup rallies record audiences with an event and a cause

The social activism of many players has become a major subplot of the tournament. Broadcasters and advertisers have taken notice, spreading those messages to a growing global audience that experiences the event mostly through television. (Read more)

VAR is working at World Cup, FIFA says. That’s not wrong, but it could work better.

The video replay system, which is being used at the Women’s World Cup for the first time, has been at the center of controversy in several matches. And though it has greatly reduced egregious errors, more subjective rulings, as well as the time spent on reviews, are areas of concern. (Read more)

On Women’s World Cup rosters, the global impact of Title IX is clear

At the World Cup, it’s not just the United States that’s reaping the long-established benefits of Title IX, the federal legislation that in 1972 required equal opportunity for girls and women. Nations around the world have rosters sprinkled with athletes who were recruited by U.S. colleges and have been shaped, in meaningful ways, by NCAA competition. (Read more)

The U.S. World Cup team’s greatest challenge: Rising European powers

With England and host nation France joining perennial powers Germany and the United States among the top four ranked teams in the world, parity is far greater in the elite ranks than at the bottom. (Read more)

England romps over Norway to advance to World Cup semifinals

The Lionesses on Thursday advanced to their second straight World Cup semifinals with a dominating performance against Norway. (Read more)