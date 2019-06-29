

Megan Rapinoe carried the USWNT team to another World Cup win on Friday. (Francisco Seco/AP)

Megan Rapinoe has dominated headlines this week both for her sterling World Cup performances and her unapologetic political stances.

Rapinoe accounted for both goals in the United States’ 2-1 win over Spain in the round of 16 on Monday and again in Friday’s 2-1 quarterfinal victory over host nation France. The defending World Cup champions are back in the semifinals thanks in large part to Rapinoe, who also made waves off the pitch when a video clip from May resurfaced in which she said, “I’m not going to the f------ White House."

When asked about it, she stood by the comment.

[Brewer: Megan Rapinoe isn’t here to make you comfortable]

“I don’t think that I would want to go,” Rapinoe said this week, “and I would encourage my teammates to think hard about lending that platform or having that co-opted by an administration that doesn’t feel the same way and doesn’t fight for the same things that we fight for.”

With this in mind, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) extended an invitation of her own on Twitter after Friday’s victory, offering to host Rapinoe and the rest of the women’s national team at visit the House of Representatives.

“It may not be the White House, but we’d be happy to welcome @mPinoe & the entire #USWMNT for a tour of the House of Representatives anytime they’d like,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

Rapinoe took her up on it.

Consider it done @AOC 🥳 — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) June 29, 2019

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) then added to Ocasio-Cortez’s invite.

“.@AOC no doubt the food & the company would be much better. I’ll bring the red velvet cake. @mPinoe your squad in?” Pressley tweeted.

.@AOC no doubt the food & the company would be much better. I’ll bring the red velvet cake. @mPinoe your squad in? ⚽️🇺🇸 https://t.co/coryII5q8a — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) June 28, 2019

Earlier this week, President Trump said Rapinoe’s decision to not sing along when “The Star-Spangled Banner” plays before each World Cup game was inappropriate.

Trump later tweeted that “leagues and teams love coming to the White House. I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job!

“Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team,” Trump added. “Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT!” He then invited the entire team to visit the White House.

Two of Rapinoe’s teammates, Ali Krieger and Alex Morgan, have backed up her stance, saying they, too, will not visit the White House.

“In regards to the ‘President’s tweet today, I know women who you cannot control or grope anger you, but I stand by @mPinoe & will sit this one out as well,” Krieger tweeted Wednesday. “I don’t support this administration nor their fight against LGBTQ+ citizens, immigrants & our most vulnerable.”

“I don’t stand for a lot of things the current office stands for,” Morgan told Time Magazine in May.

