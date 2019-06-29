

The Wizards' Tommy Sheppard gets his first crack at being the team's chief decision maker this summer. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

When the start of the NBA free agency strikes at 6 p.m. Eastern on Sunday night, the Washington Wizards will be waiting their turn.

They are not chasing one of the free agents at the top of the food chain — Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Al Horford — instead, they prioritize a 21-year-old center who to other teams may only be viewed as a backup.

Also, they do not have the financial freedom to add even a second-tier player who could command something close to top dollar, but rather roughly $9 million at their disposal; a benefit of not currently being in the luxury tax.

While several other franchises with money to spend and championship hopes to satisfy will undoubtedly be active, Washington will probably sit out the frenzied first moments of free agency. The Wizards’ current situation dictates a more deliberate pace and more creative way to solve their problems.

[Brewer: Wizards lack a leader, a vision and a plan. But apart from that, they’re fine.]

“We’re going to build this roster thoughtfully, patiently, efficiently,” said Tommy Sheppard, who has worked within the Wizards’ front office through 16 offseasons, with this one his first as the chief decision-maker.

Sheppard’s big moment comes at a time when the Wizards, who finished 32-50 and missed the playoffs last season, are in a predicament created over the past few summers. In 2016, Washington gave a hefty contract to backup center Ian Mahinmi that continues to take up valuable salary cap space. In 2017, the acquisition of several players on one-year deals, combined with the expiring contracts already on roster, left the Wizards with just five players on guaranteed deals at the end of the season.

Now, Washington has approximately $90 million in guaranteed contracts (the projected luxury tax threshold is $132 million) with several non-guaranteed deals that can be waived at different points over the next several weeks. Since the team is not in the tax now, it can use the full nontax paying mid-level exception of $9.2 million — which can be broken up however the Wizards see fit — and the bi-annual exception of $3.6 million. With this, a player can sign a deal that does not exceed two years.

These tools can be small but also make a large impact as the Wizards will spend the bulk of the bank on keeping their in-house free agents.

The Wizards view restricted free agent Thomas Bryant as “the No. 1 priority,” according to a person with an understanding of the team’s plans. After Washington claimed Bryant from the waiver wire, he enjoyed a breakout season as the team’s fill-in starter in place of the injured Dwight Howard. An efficient and energetic young center, Bryant shot a league-best 68.5 percent from two-point range and 61.6 percent overall to become the franchise leader in field goal percentage (with a minimum 500 attempts).

“Some teams in the NBA may have [Bryant] listed as a third center and we think he can be a very mobile, high-effort, high-energy guy. We think he’s a starter in the NBA for the Washington Wizards, hopefully,” Sheppard said. “So we’ve got to evaluate it that way. Give him an opportunity to shine.”

Still, Washington has maintained interest in Bobby Portis, the four-year forward/center who has added a three-point touch to his rugged game. When Washington traded Otto Porter Jr. to Chicago Bulls and got out of the tax in February, Portis came over in the deal and helped fortify the Wizards’ shaky rebounding by pulling down nearly nine per game. The only problem is that Portis has garnered attention from a slew of teams and his range could start at $14 million, a price that may not fit into the Wizards’ bottom line.

Moreover, the team has to plug the hole at point guard since John Wall will miss the majority of the 2019-20 season. Restricted free agent Tomas Satoransky has accomplished the job for the Wizards over the past two seasons and started 54 games in 2018-2019.

[Wizards extend qualifying offers to Tomas Satoransky, Thomas Bryant]

Although Washington values each player, keeping all three could prove costly. Add in trying to keep a veteran like Jeff Green — who is not expected to accept another veteran minimum contract, according to a person familiar with his thinking — and the Wizards could be flirting around the luxury tax threshold once again.

Though Sheppard said he has not been ordered by managing partner Ted Leonsis to dodge the luxury tax, he still wants to spend wisely.

“If you go above the tax you’re saying to your owner, this team is ready to win at a very, very high level,” Sheppard said. “Mr. Leonsis has never said ‘no.’ So, if I say we need to go into the tax, he would do it but he would expect a team worthy of going into the tax for. So, if you’re going to go for that ask, you better be darn sure you know what you’re talking about.”

Ahead of free agency, Sheppard has found cost-effective ways to help flesh out the roster. In a draft-day trade, the Wizards sent cash to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for swingman Jonathon Simmons and a second-round pick that became Tennessee’s Admiral Schofield. Also on Thursday, Washington entered as the third team in the Anthony Davis deal, receiving three players from the Los Angeles Lakers while relaying $1.1 million to the New Orleans Pelicans.

When the market officially opens and the maximum contracts roll out, the Wizards will approach free agency with continuity and mutually-beneficial contracts while trying to find a way out of the puzzle of their own doing.

“I think you look at everything,” Sheppard said. “You’ve got to look at every opportunity to get better and the way that’s going to come is by giving yourself all these vehicles to add to your roster.”

Read more on the Wizards:

Rui Hachimura didn’t make a lot of threes in college. The Wizards expect that to change.

John Wall, recovering from Achilles’ injury, expects to start jogging in two weeks

Justin Robinson’s name wasn’t called in the NBA draft, but he sees opportunity with Wizards