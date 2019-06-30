

Max Scherzer pitched in four consecutive postseasons with the Tigers from 2011-14 before signing with the Nationals. He will pitch against his former team Sunday. (Jim Rassol)

DETROIT — Max Scherzer shuffled off the dirt and into the Comerica Park visitor’s dugout. The Washington Nationals ace had already come to the ballpark and turned right toward the visitor’s clubhouse instead of left toward the home one, and that was strange enough. Now, walking off the field from the first baseline on Friday afternoon, he felt it again.

“Kind of weird,” he said, gesturing out to the field. “Kind of awesome though, too.”

In the dugout, Scherzer greeted the members of the media who’d covered him from 2010 to 2014, when Scherzer began to come into his own with the Detroit Tigers, when he grew into a bona fide star in front of them, when he won the first of his three Cy Youngs in 2013. Scherzer shook their hands, and they asked about his wife, Erica. It felt like a sort of reunion.

On Sunday, at 1:05 p.m., Scherzer will take the mound against former Nationals teammate and current Tigers starter Jordan Zimmermann. It will be the first time he’s pitched in Comerica since he left the Tigers and signed with the Nationals in January 2015. The 34-year-old brushed aside questions about whether it’d be an emotional return — “Ask me on Sunday” — and played down the importance of facing his old team, calling it “business as usual.”

And yet, Scherzer couldn’t stop himself from reminiscing about Detroit, a clubhouse stocked with talented players pulling in the same direction who all “played the right way,” lessons in leadership he learned from veteran outfielder Torii Hunter, and the postseason runs which have so far eluded him in Washington.

“That’s honestly one of my biggest ...” Scherzer started to say before stopping himself. “It feels like a big regret, that we weren’t able to deliver a World Series Championship here.”

He’d been talking with pitcher Anibal Sanchez, whom he’d played with in Detroit and now plays with in Washington. He wondered, “How did we not win the World Series when we were here?” and zeroed in on 2012, when they got swept by the San Francisco Giants in the World Series. He played what he called “the games of ‘What if?’ “ and it reopened old wounds, but it also perhaps provided some insight into how Scherzer stoke the competitive fire on display every night he pitches.

“Still, to this day, [not winning the World Series] keeps me motivated,” he said. His voice took an edge. “We failed in some ways, even though we had great teams, in our eyes. We did a lot of great things, but we didn’t win the whole thing. You do have to see it as a failure in some ways because it helps keep me motivated. That’s what helps motivate me to push myself every single day to try to win a World Series.”

But, in the years since, Scherzer has come to grips with that and the logistics of baseball. For other pitchers his age, and Sanchez and Zimmermann, too. For Zimmermann, he’s noticed how easy it is to drift apart from old teammates and close friends, though he talks to former Nationals starter Craig Stammen and texted with first baseman Ryan Zimmerman on Friday night. For Sanchez, it’s about considering Detroit “like a home” for five seasons only to leave and uproot himself twice since. For Scherzer, it’s about trying not to let them impact him personally.

In spring 2014, headed into the last year of his deal, the Tigers reportedly offered Scherzer a six-year, $144 million extension and, when he rejected it, the team put out a press release saying so. Later, after Scherzer was gone, longtime team owner Mike Ilitch told reporters he was “irked” Scherzer had requested that offer and then asked for more. (He eventually signed for seven years, $210 million.) Scherzer maintains he didn’t feel “slighted” by the Tigers or how things concluded .

“That's just the business side,” Scherzer said. “That stuff just all takes care of itself and I don't hold any grudges or anything like that. I look back on my time here in Detroit and I have great memories here and great friends, so that's how I remember it.”

One Detroit media member wanted to know if Scherzer considered himself a future Hall of Famer. The right-hander has certainly earned his way into the discussion because he’s as dominant, if not more so, now than he was in what were supposed to be his prime years in Detroit. Here in Michigan, the reporter said, they believed him to be worthy. The pitcher bristled slightly. He wasn’t concerned about plaques when hitters awaited Sunday.

“People talk about it, but it just doesn’t register on my radar,” Scherzer said. “It’s pointless for me. I’m in the middle of my career, it means nothing on a day-to-day basis. That’s for after your career and so, for me, I’m more focused on what we need to do to win as a ballclub.”

