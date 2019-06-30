

Wayne Rooney improved to 4 for 4 on penalty kicks this season. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

With a usual starter injured and two others away with their national teams, D.C. United entered its matchup against visiting Toronto FC with a need to adjust. But United’s initial formation created a vulnerable left side and let Toronto score the opening goal, so more changes arrived throughout the match.

But those tweaks weren’t what saved United from a loss in its 1-1 draw Saturday night at Audi Field. United relied on Wayne Rooney, as it has so often since he arrived a year ago, and this time the club needed his near-automatic ability to score on penalty kicks.

After a video review rewarded United a penalty kick after a foul on Frederic Brillant, Rooney equalized in second-half stoppage time, prompting a beer shower to rain down from the upper deck. Rooney is 4 for 4 from the penalty spot this season.

In a homecoming of sorts, Toronto’s Nick DeLeon, who played for United the previous seven seasons, scored in the 19th minute, a shot from close range off a pass from Richie Laryea. After the score, United goalkeeper Bill Hamid and defender Leonardo Jara exchanged words, suggesting miscommunication on the play.

In the 60th minute, Hamid made a diving save on a long-range shot from Tsubasa Endoh to keep United within a goal. United found more scoring chances in the second half but needed the penalty kick for the equalizer.

Rooney created one of United’s best opportunities from outside the box in the 71st minute, but Toronto goalkeeper Quentin Westberg came up with the save.

Toronto’s roster was depleted with six players at the Concacaf Gold Cup, including Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore for the U.S. team, and a few others out with injuries.

United had similar absences to manage: American winger Paul Arriola (Gold Cup) and Venezuelan midfielder Junior Moreno (Copa America) are not available because of national team duties. Left back Joseph Mora is expected to miss at least a few weeks with a sprained ankle he suffered Wednesday in a win against Orlando City.

Against Toronto, Chris McCann started in Mora’s place. Chris Durkin, a 19-year-old homegrown midfielder, filled Moreno’s place against Orlando City, but against Toronto, United Coach Ben Olsen took Durkin out of the lineup and moved Lucas Rodriguez to one of the defensive midfield spots.

Making his third start of the season, Zoltan Stieber began the game on the left wing. With Stieber and McCann, United struggled on the left side. Late in the first half, Olsen swapped Stieber and Ulises Segura, and at halftime, Marquinhos Pedroso replaced McCann. About 20 minutes into the second half, Durkin came on for Stieber, which allowed Rodriguez to move back to his usual spot on the left side.

The previous time these teams played, United used a handful of reserves during a busy week and the teams recorded a 0-0 draw despite Toronto finishing with a significant advantage in shots, shots on goal and possession.