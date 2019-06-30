

Thomas Bryant was effective as a starter last season for the Wizards, and the strong work filling in for injured center Dwight Howard earned him a nice payday.(Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Less than an hour into the start of the free agency, the Washington Wizards made their first move by agreeing to re-sign center Thomas Bryant to a three-year deal worth $25 million, his agent confirmed.

As a restricted free agent, Bryant topped the Wizards’ priority list after his breakout season as a starter.

When veteran big man Dwight Howard underwent season-ending surgery in late November, the 21-year-old Bryant started 53 games at center. Bryant scored a career-best 31 points on 14-for-14 shooting in a Dec. 22 game. He became the fourth player in NBA history to finish a game perfect from the field with that many shot attempts.

After barely playing as a rookie with the Lakers, Bryant averaged 10.5 points and 6.3 rebounds last season for the Wizards.

This story will be updated.