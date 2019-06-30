Thomas Bryant was effective as a starter last season for the Wizards, and the strong work filling in for injured center Dwight Howard earned him a nice payday.(Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)
By Candace Buckner
Candace Buckner
National Basketball Association with an emphasis in covering the Washington Wizards.

Less than an hour into the start of the free agency, the Washington Wizards made their first move by agreeing to re-sign center Thomas Bryant to a three-year deal worth $25 million, his agent confirmed.

As a restricted free agent, Bryant topped the Wizards’ priority list after his breakout season as a starter.

When veteran big man Dwight Howard underwent season-ending surgery in late November, the 21-year-old Bryant started 53 games at center. Bryant scored a career-best 31 points on 14-for-14 shooting in a Dec. 22 game. He became the fourth player in NBA history to finish a game perfect from the field with that many shot attempts.

After barely playing as a rookie with the Lakers, Bryant averaged 10.5 points and 6.3 rebounds last season for the Wizards.

