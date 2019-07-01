

The Americans need to mind their manners, according to England Coach Phil Neville. (Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images)

The U.S. women’s soccer team is staying at the Residence Lyon Métropole hotel ahead of their World Cup semifinal on Tuesday against England. Should they win, they will move to the Fourvière Hotel to prepare for Sunday’s final, which also is in Lyon, and a few members of the team’s administrative staff visited the hotel on Sunday to check it out.

There was just one minor problem with that: England’s team currently is lodging at the Fourvière.

In the long run, it probably isn’t the biggest deal, but the fact that the Americans checked out the hotel while England was still staying there clearly irked Coach Phil Neville, who seemed to regard it as a breach of protocol at the least and a sign of the Americans’ arrogance at worst.

“It’s not an unfair advantage; it’ll have no bearing on the game,” Neville said, per the BBC. “I actually found it quite funny. I just thought, ‘What are they doing?’ It’s not etiquette really, is it?

"The only thing I would say is it's not something that I would want my team ops person doing.

“We’re happy with our hotel. So I hope they enjoyed the hotel.”

U.S. Coach Jill Ellis shrugged it off, simply saying that the team officials were doing their due diligence and that other teams have done the same thing.

“The only two people that think of planning ahead on my team is my administrator, because she has to book all the flights and everything and do all that stuff, and her boss, and everybody else, we don’t worry about that,” Ellis said.

“I think that’s important to do your job. So in terms of arrogance I think that’s got nothing to do with us. That’s planning and preparation for our staff. So I think that’s pretty normal.”

Neither coach suggested that the Americans’ hotel reconnaissance was any sort of spying mission — England’s players were away at practice during the Americans’ visit — but Neville said he didn’t think Ellis would have been pleased had England’s administrators visited the Americans’ hotel while they were still staying there.

“We were training, I hope they enjoyed the hotel but it’s not something we would do — sending someone round to another team’s hotel,” Neville said. “But it’s their problem. I am sure that Jill probably wouldn’t have been happy with that arrangement. I wouldn’t have been if that was my team ops person going round.

“I am sure they will be dealing with their own infrastructure within their own discipline problem.”

Not taking any chances, security was sent to get rid of a person observing England’s practice from the bushes on Monday.

As for claims that the Americans are being overly arrogant going into Tuesday’s clash?

“It’s important that our team has confidence,” Ellis said. “I don’t think in any way this is an arrogant team. I think this team knows that they’ve got to earn everything, that we’ve got tough opponents . . . still ahead of us and we have to earn every right to advance in this tournament.”

Read more:

Jill Ellis’s dad has U.S. soccer in his heart and an English football anthem in his head

Lyon’s championship soccer club is a model of gender equity and a vision for women’s sports

The United States still reigns over women’s soccer, but challengers to the throne are gaining strength